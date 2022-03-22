Support The Shorts: Mailchimp Sponsors SXSW Short Film Awards

Now in its third year, Mailchimp’s Support the Shorts initiative seeks to shine a spotlight on the short films that often don’t receive the same level of attention or recognition as their feature length counterparts. In the past, Mailchimp provided an online platform for these films when SXSW was unexpectedly canceled due to covid, worked with film industry non-profits to provide festival access to underserved commu nities, and sponsored awards to both celebrate and reward these exceptional short filmmakers.

This year, Mailchimp is pleased to sponsor the SXSW Short Film Awards by providing all the monetary prizes to the winners of each short film category as chosen by the SXSW Awards juries.

Additionally, the programming teams at Mailchimp and Oscilloscope Laboratories will be selecting one winner from the three Academy Award qualifying sections (Narrative Shorts, Documentary Shorts, Animated Shorts) to receive the Support the Shorts Award, which carries a monetary award in the amount of $25,000. That’s a lot of money! Probably more than the budget of the winning short!

Mailchimp is proud to support SXSW filmmakers by helping short films win big awards.