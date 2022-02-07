Join us for the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas and online!

From March 11-20, experience unparalleled discovery, professional development, and networking with creatives from around the world. The event features Conference sessions, Film Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, world-class tacos, tech competitions, awards ceremonies, art installations, and much more.

We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Austin in March and want to assure you that the safety of our SXSW community continues to be our top priority. We will keep you informed throughout the season as we refine our on-site health precautions while we continue to work with local health authorities to follow the health and safety guidelines in place for Austin at the time of the event.

2022 Announcements

SXSW Conference programming includes daily Keynote presentations with initial speakers Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO, and Reggie Fils-Aimé, Founder and Managing Partner of Brentwood Growth Partners, with more to be announced soon. Featured Speakers across the worlds of tech, film, music, culture, and beyond include inspiring creatives like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Sarah Bond, Amber Venz Box, Jack Conte, Roman Coppola, Ericka J. Coulter, Ebro Darden, Ghazi, Rana el Kaliouby, Erika Nardini, Vlad Tenev, Kelly Wearstler, and many more.

Plus, dive into 160+ community-sourced sessions which spotlight creative leaders from the tech, film and TV, and music industries across our 15 Tracks of programming and Summits.

Flipping the tape over to the Music Festival, three rounds of Showcasing Artists have been announced including Poppy Ajudha, Maxo Kream, Wet Leg, Monaleo, Surfbort, Baby Queen, Priya Ragu, MC Yallah, Yard Act, and many more. Turn up the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music and watch Showcasing Artist music videos.

Rolling out the red carpet for the Film Festival, the Opening Night Film will be the World Premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once directed by Daniels on March 11. For the grand finale of nine exciting days of screenings, the Closing Night Headliner will be FX’s Atlanta Season 3 Premiere directed by Hiro Murai on March 19. Explore the entire 2022 Film Lineup across all screening categories.

Event Overview

Conference | March 11-20

Featuring 15 tracks of programming across our 2022 themes, Conference programming focuses on the most important breakthroughs in technology, film, culture, music, and beyond. From daily presentations by Keynotes and Featured Speakers to professional development opportunities throughout our many Formats, the Conference provides an opportunity for the global community of digital creatives to learn, network, and discover new interests.

New for 2022, Summits are deep dives into specific topics in a variety of formats including panels, solo presentations, short form, and workshops.

Film Festival | March 11-19

Celebrating raw innovation and emerging talent, the Film Festival has become known for the high caliber and diversity of films presented alongside its smart, enthusiastic audiences during its nine-day event footprint. Learn about submissions for feature films, shorts, episodics, and XR projects.

Music Festival | March 14-20

Featuring a variety of new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists, the Music Festival brings together artists and industry professionals from around the globe.

Comedy Festival | March 11-15

Running alongside the Film and Music Festivals, the Comedy Festival presents uniquely diverse programming of comedic performers, showcases, and events. Catch rising stars, established greats, and surprise guests.

Exhibitions

Beyond the festival scope, SXSW hosts many different world-class exhibitions that connect creatives across all industries. Take your discovery a step further at the Creative Industries Expo, Flatstock, Wellness Expo, and more. Explore all the available exhibition opportunities to position your forward-thinking company in front of thousands of creative professionals this March.

And Beyond…

Playing host to a variety of evening networking events, SXSW also holds numerous esteemed competitions and awards ceremonies honoring some of the tech industry’s most important innovators and cutting-edge companies. Have a game-changing tech startup or project? Learn more about SXSW application categories.

