SXSW Halloween Alumni Film Party from the Comfort of Your Couch

It’s the perfect time of year to gather some friends, toast to the dropping temperatures, and terrify yourselves for no reason on a Monday night. Luckily your friends here at SXSW have some killer suggestions featuring Film & TV Festival alumni and their creepiest creations. Commence a Hallow-Evening you’ll never forget!

Set the Spooky Scene

Like any ghostess with the mostess, you’ll want to set the vibe for your movie marathon with sinfully good snacks and a haunting playlist to Monster Mash to between screenings.

SXSW Music Team member Berkli’s tip for guests: Grab a cherry coke slurpee and popcorn with mini M&M’s mixed in for maximum Halloween enjoyment.

"Wolf Like Me" by TV on the Radio

"I Walked With A Zombie" by Roky Erickson

"Dead Man’s Party" by Oingo Boingo

"Living Dead Girl" by Rob Zombie

"Scarecrow" by Beck

"Vampire Girl" by Jonathan Richman

"Mind Playin Tricks" by Geto Boys

"Murder Was The Case" by Snoop Dogg

"Down By The River" by Neil Young

Screening #1

For the opening feature, lull your guests into a false sense of security with Attack the Block (SXSW 2011 World Premiere). The out of this world premise reels you in for a first watch; but the twists, cast, and humor will have you queuing it back up year after year.

SXSW Film Team member Claudette suggests pairing this film with a coke, popcorn, and Reese's Pieces. (Blame it on E.T.)

Spooktacular Snack Break

After your first film, crank up the tunes and stretch your legs. Perhaps switch movie watching seats or grab a few additional pillows. Things are getting creepier and you’ll need as much comfort as you can get…

SXSW Music Team member Brian recommends spicy, lemon pepper wings and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups as your intermission eats.

"Little Dark Age" by MGMT

"Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads

"Pet Semetary" by The Ramones

"This Is Halloween" by Danny Elfman

"Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

"Haunted" by Beyonce

"SURVIVE" by RR7349

"Pastel Ghost" by Ethereality

"Bela Lugosi’s Dead" by Bauhaus

Screening #2

Now let's turn up the terror with a side order of suspense for our second screening of the evening, A Quiet Place (SXSW 2018 World Premiere). John Krasinski directs a star-studded cast in this terrifying depiction of a family being hunted by a creature summoned by sound...any sound.

SXSW Film Team member Chevis suggests keeping as quiet as you can while enjoying sour gummy worms or Sour Patch Kids.

Monster Nosh

Your Halloween movie marathon is nearly over and by this point your guests are likely questioning walking to the bathroom by themselves. Sounds like you’re ready to cap off your fright night! First, another bite.

SXSW Music Team member Nicole recommends indulging in some orange pumpkin cookies from HEB and mulled cider before the last viewing.

"The Lost Boys" by OST

"Season of the Witch" by Lana Del Rey

"Red Drive" by Being Dead

"Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Time of the Season" by The Zombies

"It’s Spooky" by Jad Fair and Daniel Johnston

"Pink Moon" by Nick Drake

"Murder In The Red Barn" by Tom Waits

"Black River Killer" by Blitzen Trapper

Final Screaming

Drag Me to Hell (SXSW 2009 World Premiere) follows the events of an ambitious young woman who, in an effort to impress her boss, denies an old woman's request for a loan extension. Imagine a Beauty and the Beast situation, but instead of the Beast breaking his curse and falling in love, a woman is violently haunted.

SXSW Film Team member Trent suggests grabbing some Hot Tamales! or Buncha Crunch (sometimes mixed) while enjoying this final flick.

Looking to extend your watchlist? Consider the following additions to this marathon; Pet Semetary (SXSW 2019), The Guest (SXSW 2014), and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (SXSW 2022).

So hang some cobwebs and turn down the lights, we took all the pressure off party planning for you. The only thing we ask is that you try to be understanding when your guests ask to stay the night and end up all sleeping in the same room – with a light on.

Keep your eyes peeled for more screams during the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival with plenty of horror to devour including our Midnighters section where the scary, funny, sexy, and controversial hit the big screen.

