The Antidote Studio Showcase At SXSW: Discover The Sound Of Flint

The Antidote Studio is bringing its first-ever showcase to SXSW, with this must-see lineup of the raw sound of its hometown Flint, Mi. This new sound was pioneered by artists Rio da Yung OG, YN Jay, BFB Da Packman, and many more.

The Sound of Flint is set to feature 7 leading Flint artists and 30 additional hosts at 1311 E Ceasar Chavez on March 17 with the doors opening at 10 am. Be sure to catch headliners Louie Ray and RMC Mike along with artists YSR Gramz; Krispylife Kidd; Jeff Skigh; King Ca$hes; Tay Boogie; and many more.

Running alongside live music performances, In partnership with Steel Sessions and Space333 will also host exclusive panels, networking sessions, podcasting, and offer a creative lab with a mobile studio featuring grammy nominated producers, top executives, and industry experts in, and Q&As to help establish international relationships that build careers and businesses.