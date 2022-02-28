The Future of Health & Wellness: Convenient, Connected, and At-Home

Did you ever think you would attend a work meeting wearing your pajamas? Better yet, did you ever think you could have a doctor’s visit without leaving your couch? In a post-pandemic world, the home is the center of our universe like never before. To accommodate our new reality, many systems are changing for the better – and LetsGetChecked is making sure healthcare is one of them.

Founded in 2015, LetsGetChecked empowers people to take control of their health through diagnostic testing, virtual care, and treatment for a range of health and wellness conditions – including hormonal health, metabolic health, heart health, and beyond. The company works with individuals, employers, and health plans with a mission to increase access to proactive health testing and support.

At SXSW, LetsGetChecked will host a panel discussion to speak to the increasing consumer desire to reach health and wellness goals from home. In addition to addressing the revolution in healthcare, the panel will explore the advancements in at-home fitness, healthy meal delivery, and more. Stop by the LetsGetChecked booth (#230) in the Wellness Expo to learn more and check out the panel on the Wellness stage, Mar 13, 2.30pm CT.