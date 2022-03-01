Tulsa Returns to SXSW March 13-16 With Four Official Activations

TULSA is returning to SXSW in an epic way with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture + Tulsa Remote! Meet 50+ Tulsa superstars including 14 startups, 19 bands, at four activations March 13-16!

SXSW Creative Industries Exhibition: 3/13-3/16 // #941

Meet Tulsa-based startups and organizations from various industries! Learn more, grab swag, and experience Tulsa in Austin!

Tulsa Remote Official SXSW Day Party: 3/15 // 12P-5P // Augustine, 86 Rainey St.

Enjoy food, drink (21+), and music from Steve Liddell, DJ SUPERP, Bandelier, + Nightingale. Learn about Tulsa Remote, and if you qualify to receive $10,000 when you move to Tulsa!

Tulsa Music x Fire in Little Africa Official SXSW Showcase: 3/15 // 7P-2A // Augustine, 86 Rainey St.

The 4th Annual Showcase is back with John Moreland, Dialtone, Steph Simon, Casii Stephan, Cliffdiver, M.C., + Suarez !nspired Republic.

Tulsa Music Official SXSW Day Party: 3/16 // 11A-5P // Augustine, 86 Rainey St.

The 6th Annual Day Party is returning! Music from Freak Juice, Ayilla, La Muñe, Tea Rush, Bandelier, K.O., CBG and the Get Ahead Band, + Dr. View. Enjoy music, activations, swag, food, and drink (21+).

Visit www.TulsaMusic.com and Join.TulsaRemote.com/SXSW for more: #TulsaAtSXSW