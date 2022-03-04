Weedmaps Tackles Cannabis Marketing Censorship

Weedmaps, a leading online marketplace for cannabis consumers and businesses, will be the headline sponsor for the 2022 SXSW Cannabis Industry Evolution Summit.

With the goal of propelling the industry forward and building an inclusive cannabis economy, Weedmaps works to break down the stigma around cannabis, and address roadblocks that inhibit competition in the legal market and stifle opportunities to educate consumers about the plant.

Most recently, Weedmaps debuted a digital commercial spot timed to the Super Bowl that highlighted the outdated nature of advertising restrictions imposed on legal cannabis businesses and brands. “The spot is a humorous take on a serious issue — the censorship of cannabis content impacts the ability for businesses and consumers to interact, but also leads to a lack of objective and reliable information for consumers, which ultimately allows the existing stigma associated with cannabis to persist” said Juanjo Feijoo, CMO and COO at Weedmaps.

To learn more about censorship, particularly in the cannabis space, attend the Combating the Censorship Crisis panel at SXSW, and hear from Weedmaps executives and thought leaders throughout the Cannabis Industry Evolution Summit on March 14th and 15th.