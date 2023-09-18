2024 SXSW PitchBook Report

Another incredible SXSW Pitch event approaches in 2024 and with it comes the annual PitchBook Report!

SXSW Pitch has played a crucial role in shaping the early-stage venture landscape, giving companies the resources and exposure they need to achieve success. Participants and attendees will have the opportunity to witness two days of electrifying innovation as the 2024 SXSW Pitch event, from March 11-12, showcases 45 cutting-edge early-stage companies working to revolutionize the tech industry across multiple categories.

Each year, PitchBook, a financial data and software company, complies over a decade’s worth of data into a report for the SXSW Pitch event.

"This report emphasizes SXSW Pitch’s unwavering commitment and active role as a platform propelling emerging advancements in the forefront of various tech industry sectors." – Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch Manager

From 2009 and 2023, SXSW Pitch participating companies have received over 93% in funding, with a combined funding of over $23.2 billion. Of these 647 companies, 17% have been acquired by companies including Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon. Some of our prestigious alums include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

Dive into the pages of this PitchBook report and explore an extensive analysis of the latest trends and a deeper dive of the 2024 Pitch Categories.

"Winning at this prestigious event gives us the validation we need to tackle the challenges of digital media provenance. Our goal is to harmonize the synergy between humans and AI, and create a future defined by transparent and traceable data.” – Sofia Yan, Co-Founder and CGO, Numbers Protocol

Take your startup to the next level. From refining pitches to reaching top investors, SXSW Pitch participants receive the training, resources and professional connections they need to turn big ideas into even bigger success stories.

Don't miss your opportunity to pitch your startup live at SXSW 2024! Applications are open through the final deadline on November 12, 2023. Learn more about important application deadlines, eligibility criteria and more.

