Something bright is peeking over the SXSW horizon, ready to shine a creative light on what's next – and that includes you!

Deep in the heart of SXSW, the creative pulse from our community keeps us going long after the March event ends. Across the globe, the conversations continue, the music plays on, the films roll, the tech advances, and y'all keep on creating, problem-solving, inventing, and sharing stories that connect us. (Can we get a "yee-haw" for that?)

It's time to once again assemble for another historic event packed with discovery (and tacos). We are calling on YOU – the industry pioneers, artists, innovators, storytellers, and doers – to showcase your amazing projects and ideas at SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

Beginning June 27, the new season kicks off with multiple ways to participate at the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals. Initial 2024 application categories include SXSW PanelPicker® session proposals, Music Festival Showcasing Artists, and two tech-centered competitions, SXSW Pitch and Innovation Awards.

This is your chance to be a part of one of the most diverse, collaborative, and inventive communities in the world. Take a further look at these participation categories below and stay tuned for more information on deadlines, eligibility requirements, and tips.

Film & TV Festival and Art Program submissions are set to open later this summer. Keep your eyes on SXSW News and subscribe to our newsletters for the latest 2024 SXSW event updates.

Applications Opening June 27

PanelPicker

The SXSW PanelPicker® process reflects our continued belief in the power of an engaged community to identify, discuss, and solve some of the world’s toughest challenges.

PanelPicker is the official SXSW user-generated session proposal platform for the Conference. We encourage creative thinkers to enter speaking proposals that reveal ahead-of-the-curve solutions to these problems, as well as present win-win outcomes and unexpected discoveries about the resilience of the human condition.

Many SXSW attendees are attracted to non-obvious approaches and ideas to storytelling, uniquely designed next-gen products, imaginative ways to mitigate climate challenges, new ways to use technology for good, and must-know takeaways across the many other areas that we will cover at SXSW 2024. Sessions range from advertising and filmmaking to activism and startups — and everything in between.

PanelPicker Deadlines:

Applications Open: Tuesday, June 27

Entry Deadline: Sunday, July 24

Community Voting: August 8-20

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT.

Music Festival

The SXSW Music Festival brings together artists, industry leaders, and music lovers from around the world to celebrate the magic of live music – from legendary performers to the most exciting new talent.

Apply for the opportunity to perform at the 2024 SXSW Music Festival taking place from March 11-16. As a Showcasing Artist, you’ll gain unparalleled access to an audience of industry professionals, international media, and new fans.

Music Festival Deadlines:

Applications Open: Tuesday, June 27

Early Entry Deadline: Friday, August 25

Final Deadline: Friday October 27

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT.

SXSW Pitch

SXSW Pitch returns for its 16th year to showcase some of the global startup ecosystem's most exciting, innovative, and cutting-edge technology.

SXSW Pitch provides an outlet for companies to present the latest ideas to a panel of industry experts, early adopters, and representatives from the Venture Capital / Angel Investor community. 2024 categories include Artificial Intelligence, Voice & Robotics; Enterprise & Smart Data; Entertainment, Media & Content; Extended Reality and Web3; Future of Work; Food, Nutrition & Health; Innovative World Technologies; and Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability.

SXSW Pitch Deadlines:

Applications Open: Tuesday, June 27

Early Entry Deadline: Sunday, September 10

Final Deadline: Sunday, November 12

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT.

Innovation Awards

The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize the most exciting creative developments in the connected world, celebrating the ever-widening variety of technological advancements, achievements, and discoveries.

Five finalists in each category will be chosen to exhibit their projects at the seventh annual Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase during SXSW 2024, where the Finalist Judges will determine the winner in each category and the Best of Show. SXSW audiences attending the Finalist Showcase will also vote to determine the winner of the People’s Choice award.

Innovation Awards Deadlines:

Applications Open: Tuesday, June 27

Early Entry Deadline: Sunday, September 10

Final Deadline: Sunday, November 12

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT.

Festival participants and competition finalists are announced after applications close later in the season. During SXSW in March, various ceremonies are held to celebrate these creatives and announce the winners. Explore our Awards page for a complete list of awards categories and take a look back at 2023 winners.

Save the Date

Get ready to get involved at SXSW 2024! Save the date for these participation opportunities launching on June 27, 2023. Plus, stay tuned for more information on registration, housing, and additional event application categories.

While you await the 2024 SXSW season launch, relive exciting 2023 Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Film & TV Festival red carpets, Music Festival showcases, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

Journey further back through SXSW Iconic Moments to watch even more exclusive content from the SX archives.

