2024 Track Sponsorships: Become a Part of the Conference

Does anyone really know how ChatGPT works? Or how TikTok became the new QVC with UGC (user-generated content)? Or what the latest development is with CBD and THC? If you answered yes to any of those questions (and your head isn’t spinning from the amount of acronyms), don’t go anywhere. You’ll want to hear more about the new and exciting list of 2024 SXSW Conference Tracks and how you can be a part of it.

SXSW Conference

The SXSW Conference is specially curated to consist of the most relevant and thought-provoking topics of today, attracting thousands of attendees every year to listen to hand-selected speakers and industry experts.

This year, we have four new tracks highlighting Artificial Intelligence, the Creator Economy, Fashion & Beauty, and Government & Civic Engagement. These additions reinforce our commitment to staying at the forefront of the constantly evolving social, technological, and political landscapes. So get ready to ride the information rollercoaster with us – it's going to be one thrilling, mind-expanding experience!

Conference Track Presenting Sponsorships

A SXSW Conference Track Presenting Sponsorship gives your brand the chance to connect directly with a targeted audience by aligning with thought leaders in a chosen industry. By positioning your brand in front of a track that ties into your company’s values, you can seamlessly build brand awareness at one of the most renowned conferences in the world. With vibrant marketing, captivating programming, and interactive brand awareness, a track sponsorship makes your brand a central part of SXSW.

Partner Programming

Partner Programming sessions are sessions BY you, for YOUR audience! Separate from a Track Sponsorship, Partner Programming allows you to present a day of sessions or even a single session during the SXSW Conference. With Partner Programming, your company can be one of the leading voices introducing the NBT. (Next big thing? Okay, we're done with the acronyms.)

2024 Tracks

From Psychedelics and Sports to the latest in AI technology, there’s bound to be something to pique your interest. To get a closer look at these tracks and their full descriptions, head over to our Conference page.

2050

Advertising & Brand Experience

NEW! Artificial Intelligence

Climate Change

Creating Film & TV

NEW! Creator Economy

Culture

Design

Energy

NEW! Fashion & Beauty

Film & TV Industry

Food

Game Industry

NEW! Government & Civic Engagement

Health & MedTech

Music & Tech

Music Careers

Psychedelics

Sports

Startups

Tech Industry

Transportation

Workplace

XR (Extended Reality)

