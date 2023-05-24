Photo by Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

 

Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Watch sessions from AAPI creatives at SXSW

By Jordan Roberts

05/24/2023

News




In celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, watch sessions featuring some of the AAPI creative visionaries, innovators, and leaders who have taken the stage at SXSW over the years – starting with a preview below of a few of the conversations held in 2023.

Reddit's Chief Operating Officer Jen Wong explores the evolving expectations of digital interactions, the demand for more meaningful online experiences, the growing influence of online communities, and the opportunities this presents for brands.

Presenting this year's Design in Tech Report, Vice President of Design & AI at Microsoft, John Maeda, takes us on a captivating journey into the realm of artificial intelligence and sheds light on the often-overlooked aspects of design.

Trend curator and author Rohit Bhargava helps us get ready for the future by expertly identifying and exploring non-obvious trends that anticipate what's going to become the new normal.

Simran Jeet Singh, the Executive Director of the Religion & Society Program at the Aspen Institute and bestselling author, provides profound insights into discovering hope amidst despair by sharing personal experiences and principles of Sikh philosophy.

Explore more sessions from the SXSW Conference archive as we honor AAPI creatives from the worlds of tech, film, music, government, healthcare, and beyond.

In “Us” We Trust: How Reddit's Communities Deliver Connection and Answers with Jen Wong

No longer satisfied with one-way communication or aimless scrolling, our expectations of digital interactions have evolved. There is a heightened demand for online experiences that galvanize more meaningful interactions, particularly among Gen Z, and we are seeing the role of online communities become louder than ever.

“Reddit is a community of communities…it’s this place where you can go and get information and talk to people about any topic on the planet.” – Jen Wong

Design in Tech Report 2023: Design and Artificial Intelligence with John Maeda

John Maeda discusses the transformative design trends reshaping the landscape of technology entrepreneurship and corporate environments, encompassing the interplay between M&A activity, novel intersections of creativity and business, and the rise of computational design.

“The hand, the mind, the heart working together can create extraordinary things.” – John Maeda

15 Non-Obvious Trends Shaping Our Future Normal with Rohit Bhargava

Rohit Bhargava and Henry Coutinho-Mason unveil their new book, providing a unique perspective on the world-changing trends that will shape the next decade, exploring advancements such as biophilic skyscrapers, generative AI, and haptic interfaces, while delving into the profound human implications of technological progress, offering actionable insights to prepare for the norms of the future.

“The only future we can make, is the one we’re able to imagine. So we have to get better at imagining the future together.” – Rohit Bhargava

Simran Jeet Singh in Conversation with Laurie Santos

Witness Simran Jeet Singh's captivating kickoff as the Opening Speaker at SXSW 2023, where he sheds light on the ways to honor the difficulties in life. In a compelling discussion with Laurie Santos, Professor of Psychology at Yale University, Singh expands on his acclaimed national bestseller, The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life.”

“I think the question for me becomes, ‘how do you find optimism in a way that doesn’t brush off the difficulties?’ That’s the real challenge.” – Simran Jeet Singh

 

SXSW Studio Interviews

Join our host, Wajahat Ali, as we take a deep dive each day of SXSW 2023 with our SXSW Studio interviews. This immersive experience goes beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the projects of our beloved creators.

We proudly illuminate the achievements and contributions of AAPI creatives, placing a special emphasis on honoring their impactful presence and exceptional work at SXSW.

Joy Ride Cast & Crew

 

Watch SXSW On Demand

Before we see you again next March 8-16 in Austin, TX and online for the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals, take a look back at SXSW 2023.

Relive exciting Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Film Festival red carpets and Q&As, select Music Festival showcases, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

Stay tuned for more 2023 recaps as well as information about 2024 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Credits (top-bottom): Jen Wong – Photo by Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW; John Maeda – Photo by Errich Petersen/Getty Images for SXSW; Rohit Bhargava – Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for SXSW; and Simran Jeet Singh – Photo by Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

