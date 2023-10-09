In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we invite you to join us on a journey through the creative visionaries, innovators, and leaders of Indigenous heritage who have graced the stage at SXSW over the years. These remarkable individuals have shared their insights, experiences, and wisdom – inspiring us to appreciate the richness of Indigenous culture and the importance of their voices in various fields. Let’s dive into this vibrant celebration of Indigenous talent and perspective by starting with some of the conversations and performances held in the previous years at SXSW below.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October, is a holiday that honors and recognizes the history, contributions, and resilience of Indigenous people in the Americas. This day stands in contrast to Columbus Day, which has been associated with the colonization and oppression of Indigenous communities. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a time to acknowledge the rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions of Indigenous peoples, as well as their ongoing struggles for justice and equality.

Deb Haaland, a wife, sister, auntie, and devoted public servant who currently serves as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, shares her profound insights on the significance of representation.

Amy Ray and Emily Sailers of the renowned Indigo Girls, along with special guest Cynthia Perez of the Honor the Earth foundation, discuss the intersection of activism and art.

At SXSW EDU, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, award-winning artist Michaela Goade, and educator Mandy Smoker Broaddus discuss the adaptation of Harjo’s poetry into a picture book, explore the connections between poetry and art, and emphasize their collective power to impact readers of any age, highlighting the fusion of art forms for conveying powerful messages.

Explore more sessions from the SXSW Conference that showcase Indigenous voices from the worlds of tech, film, music, government, and beyond. Additionally, delve into the world of Indigenous cinema with 5 Films Featuring Indigenous Voices at SXSW 2023 Film & TV Festival.