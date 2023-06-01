With its pulse-pounding beats, soul-stirring melodies, and vibrancy of artistic expression, the SXSW Music Festival took the city of Austin by storm. Among the 1500+ of talented performers who graced the stages, we are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the remarkable LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists who captivated hearts and minds throughout the 2023 festival.

From the powerful and heartfelt performances to the infectious energy they brought to the stage, THUS LOVE, Villano Antillano, Blondshell, girli, BabiBoi, zzzahara, Thao, SOAK (plus so many more), these artists left a memorable mark on both the festival and its attendees.

As you continue scrolling, delve deeper into the stories of these artists, and explore the photo gallery that captures the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists at SXSW 2023. Let us celebrate the richness and diversity of their talent, and honor their contributions in pushing boundaries and forging a more inclusive future within the music industry and beyond.





To get the Pride Party going, we've curated a playlist featuring the SXSW LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists. Hit play and immerse yourself in a mix of powerful anthems and irresistible grooves that will make you dance, reflect, and celebrate the beauty of diversity.