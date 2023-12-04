SXSW 2023 Official Merch Trio Bundle - Photo by Katrina Barber

Texas-Sized Savings On Official SXSW Merch

23% Off & Free Shipping Until January 31

By Olivia Cruz

12/4/2023

News

Don't wait until March to treat yourself to some new official SXSW merch! The perfect graphic tee that goes with everything is just one click away, grab your favorites before these offers disappear.

Surprise

The SXSW Mystery T-Shirt Trio is a collection of three past official SXSW Conference & Festival tees for $30. Share with your friends or keep 'em all to yourself, either way you can complete your holiday shopping while supplies last.

Save

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to SXSW's end of year merch sale! Use code GOODBYE2023 for 23% off your purchase sitewide and receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Don't miss your chance to save from now until midnight January 31st.

2023 SXSW Red River Tee - Photo by Katrina Barber

See You in 2024

SXSW brings together international creatives, students, industry leaders, and more to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Coordinate your festival accommodations ahead of time with SXSW registration and housing for the best deals in town!

Keep up with all things SXSW Conference & Festival and subscribe for the latest event updates and more!

SXSW 2023 Official Merch Couple - Photo by Katrina Barber, SXSW 2023 Official Merch Trio Bundle - Photo by Katrina Barber

