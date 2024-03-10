“Tell us about your team,” is a typical request heard by startups. Luckily, the 45 companies pitching in 9 categories during the 16th Annual SXSW Pitch event had no problem showing they have clearly built strong and efficient teams to grow their businesses.

And we all benefit from these inventive and ingenious minds powering innovation in both emerging and traditional industries like artificial intelligence, health, and environment.

The trends at this year’s event point to the positive impacts of advancements in AI-assisted technologies, sustainability, and healthcare delivery and outcomes, making our lives safer, healthier, and more productive.

Congratulations to this year's 9 category winners, who were announced at the SXSW Pitch® Award Ceremony after the two-day competition.

For example, Generative AI is instrumental in Gan.ai’s hyper-personalized videos that help marketers and salespeople cut through the noise and increase engagement and conversion with personalized videos for each customer. OpusClip uses AI to turn raw video footage into viral content with just one click. And Swif.ai uses AI to integrate compliance automation with critical facets of device management.

Applix has created a “spell checker” to detect manufacturing defects in the automotive, industrial and medical tech industries by using an AR-based automated visual quality inspection app.

Managing vaccines is getting a shot in the arm with STMPatch’s microneedle platform that delivers doses of vaccines/therapeutics in one patch immediately, over-time, or separately in one application.

Cephable empowers people of all abilities to control technology through voice controls, head and face controls, and AI automation. Lotus’s wearable ring controls objects at home by pointing — no rewiring, apps, or internet required.

Folio.works trains students as freelancers for venture-backed startups. And student startup Paradigm Robotics has created an unmanned ground vehicle, the FireBot, that searches for human life in burning buildings to mitigate firefighters’ risks and increase victims’ chances for survival.

2024 Winners By Category

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice

Gan.ai (San Francisco, CA)

Enterprise & Smart Data

Swif.ai (Santa Clara, CA)

Entertainment, Media & Content

OpusClip (Redwood City, CA)

Extended Reality & Web 3

Applix (Austin, TX)

Food, Nutrition, & Health

STMPatch (Storrs, CT)

Future of Work

Folio.works (Oakland, CA)

Innovative World Technologies

Sponsored by Collins Aerospace

Cephable (Boston, MA)

Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability

Sponsored by Collins Aerospace

Lotus (San Jose, CA)

Student Startup

Sponsored by The University of Texas at Austin

Paradigm Robotics (Austin, TX)

Special Awards

The winner of the Best Bootstrap Company (the company who has done the most with least): Coordle Inc (Baltimore, MD)

The winner of the Best Speed Pitch: Peadbo (Washington, DC)

The winner of Best Inclusivity: PHIOGEN (Houston, TX)

And the Best in Show winner: OpusClip (Redwood City, CA)

This year’s participating companies represent the most cutting-edge technologies from around the world, with the highest caliber of applicants since SXSW Pitch’s beginning. To date, 647 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch, with over 93% receiving funding and acquisitions in excess of almost $23.2 billion.

If you missed any of the pitches this weekend you can still meet each of the 45 startups at the SXSW Pitch Showcase on Monday, March 11, from 10:30am to 12:30pm in Salon D/E on the fourth floor at the Hilton Austin Downtown.

Congratulations to all the winners, participants, and judges from this year’s SXSW Pitch. And we hope to see you tomorrow at SXSW Pitch Showcase!

Visit SXSW Pitch to learn more about winners, alternates, and more.

