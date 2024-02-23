We're Here, We're Queer — LGBTQIA+ Meet Up SXSW 2023

Explore LGBTQ+ Programming at SXSW 2024

By Olivia Cruz

02/23/2024

News



SXSW celebrates the fierce imagination and creativity from LGBTQ+ leaders across industries. This programming can be found throughout the 2024 Conference & Festivals from March 8-16, putting queer experiences and perspectives center stage.

Catch Music Festival showcases and Film & TV Festival premieres bringing registrants closer to their favorite creators from around the world.

Connect with like-minded professionals putting the serve in community service and werk in the workplace. SXSW assembles business leaders, industry techs, and allies throughout 2024 Conference Tracks to Mentor Sessions, can't miss Events, and beyond.

On Friday, February 16, the SXSW Center hosted an LGBTQ+ Meet Up where local businesses could mingle over their shared passions, and conference/festival possibilities. Browse the presentation to learn more about the SXSW queer content, free events, insider tips, and more!

Essential Events

Leave room on your dance card for the queer social events of the SXSW season!

Austin Chamber of Commerce - SXSW Big Queer Kickoff Party

11th Annual Big Queer Kickoff Party
March 8 | 6:00pm – 12:00am | Rain on 4th
Once an unofficial gathering during SXSW of the queer community, this event is now THE official party where everyone gathers to celebrate the QUEER culture of Austin and SXSW.

Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit Dishes on the 1A (FREE)
March 9 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm | Conscious Conversations
Drop by for complimentary cocktails and hear how she used her First Amendment freedoms to challenge restrictions on drag and how free expression is at the heart of her performances. Limited seating; RSVP at freedomforum.org/sxsw.

Human Rights Campaign Happy Hour!
March 10 | Austin Convention Center
Come mix and mingle with the Human Rights Campaign and HRC President Kelley Robinson, immediately following our featured panel with Dylan Mulvaney. Find out how you can get involved with the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, and have a drink.

SXSW Film & TV Festival

LGBTQ+ Stories on the Big Screen

SXSW brings LGBTQ+ stories into focus with Official Selections that illuminate unique experiences and the resilience of the queer community.

Read more on the stellar 2024 lineup and add screenings to your schedule today!

Full Schedule
Doppelgängers³ (US, Algeria, Armenia, France, UK) – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Doppelgängers³ (US, Algeria, Armenia, France, UK) – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection
 

2024 SXSW Conference

Take a peek at SXSW LGBTQ+ Conference Programming and add to your schedule today.

The Power of LGBTQ+ Creators that Hollywood Can't Replicate
March 12 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm | Austin Convention Center
This panel will discuss why we need even more happy queer stories, the impact of LGBTQ+ creators, what Hollywood can learn from them, and how brands can support.

Defending Democracy: LGBTQ Activism and Power in 2024 (FREE)
March 9 | 11:30am – 12:30pm | Hilton Austin Downtown
Weaving together democratic theory and practice, this panel engages democratic self-defense from a queer and trans perspective. It recognizes attacks on the LGBTQ community as one symptom of a broader democratic crisis.

Responsible Reporting on Anti-Trans Violence for Journalists
March 8 | 11:30am – 12:30pm | Austin Convention Center
Bringing together experts to explore strategies for reporting on anti-trans violence with sensitivity and accuracy, providing folks with tools to cover traumatic events responsibly and repair trust.

LGBTQIA+ Health Justice: Culturally Affirming Care
March 11 | 2:30pm – 3:30pm | Austin Marriott Downtown
Hear from experts how the pursuit of health justice and an affirming healthcare model in Austin, TX is building on our public health infrastructure with ripple effects beyond the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Rebirth of Pride Night in American Professional Sports
March 11 | 11:30am – 12:30pm | Four Seasons
Hear from experts how the pursuit of health justice and an affirming healthcare model in Austin, TX is building on our public health infrastructure with ripple effects beyond the LGBTQIA+ community.

Inclusive Tech - Technology of Tomorrow: Born Inclusive
March 10 | 2:30pm – 3:30pm | Hilton Austin Downtown
This session will focus on the intersection of technology and inclusion in the time of AI and machine learning. It will also explore the imperative that technology be “born inclusive.”

Culture Catalysts: Transforming Representation in TV & Film
March 11 | 11:30am – 12:30pm | Austin Convention Center
We bring together esteemed experts from organizations from GLAAD, The League, and others in narrative change to shed light on their pioneering work in representation for immigrants, LGBTQ communities, and people of color.

SXSW Music Festival

Turn Up LGBTQ+ Voices

Queer musicians are breaking barriers in historic ways, on and off the stage. The SXSW Music Festival highlights voices from a number of LGBTQ+ artists that not only take pride in their identity, but also elevate their community through music.

Smooth Brain – SXSW 2024

Smooth Brain – SXSW 2024
 

