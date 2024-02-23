Explore LGBTQ+ Programming at SXSW 2024

SXSW celebrates the fierce imagination and creativity from LGBTQ+ leaders across industries. This programming can be found throughout the 2024 Conference & Festivals from March 8-16, putting queer experiences and perspectives center stage.

Catch Music Festival showcases and Film & TV Festival premieres bringing registrants closer to their favorite creators from around the world.

Connect with like-minded professionals putting the serve in community service and werk in the workplace. SXSW assembles business leaders, industry techs, and allies throughout 2024 Conference Tracks to Mentor Sessions, can't miss Events, and beyond.

On Friday, February 16, the SXSW Center hosted an LGBTQ+ Meet Up where local businesses could mingle over their shared passions, and conference/festival possibilities. Browse the presentation to learn more about the SXSW queer content, free events, insider tips, and more!

Essential Events



Leave room on your dance card for the queer social events of the SXSW season!

11th Annual Big Queer Kickoff Party

March 8 | 6:00pm – 12:00am | Rain on 4th

Once an unofficial gathering during SXSW of the queer community, this event is now THE official party where everyone gathers to celebrate the QUEER culture of Austin and SXSW.

Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit Dishes on the 1A (FREE)

March 9 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm | Conscious Conversations

Drop by for complimentary cocktails and hear how she used her First Amendment freedoms to challenge restrictions on drag and how free expression is at the heart of her performances. Limited seating; RSVP at freedomforum.org/sxsw.

Human Rights Campaign Happy Hour!

March 10 | Austin Convention Center

Come mix and mingle with the Human Rights Campaign and HRC President Kelley Robinson, immediately following our featured panel with Dylan Mulvaney. Find out how you can get involved with the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, and have a drink.

