Hidden Gems – Marketing Opportunities at SXSW You Might Have Missed

From giant sculptures of Transformers to shuttle buses wrapped with branding, there are many ways to market your company at SXSW 2024. With so many options it’s easy to miss some of the hidden gems in our many marketing opportunities! Take a look at four ways you can expand your brand presence and make the most out of your time at SXSW 2024.

Industry Happy Hours

When it comes to spontaneous connections or inspirational moments nothing compares to the atmosphere of a SXSW Industry Happy Hour. Bonding with like-minded industry professionals and making new connections over a refreshing drink sounds like paradise. How can your company help keep those good vibes going? Become an official sponsor of an Industry Happy Hour and feature your brand in a space dedicated to fostering connections with professionals in your industry. You can find Industry Happy Hours on our official 2024 SXSW Schedule.

SXSW Lounges

The week of SXSW can feel like a marathon and a sprint but to make the most out of your time, self-care and relaxation is a must. SXSW Lounges are a designated space for professionals to recharge, catch up on emails or meet other attendees. If you’re looking to add a personal curated touch in promoting your company, a SXSW Lounge is the perfect space to do just that. Apply to market in one of these spaces and customize the lounge to feature your brand.

Creative Industries Expo booths, Networking Lounge

The Creative Industries Expo, is a convergence of all industries on the forefront of groundbreaking discoveries and achievements in technology, design, health and wellness, and more. With attendance in the thousands, having a booth in the Creative Industries Expo is a great opportunity to connect with a large number of SXSW attendees. More than creating a space for innovative ideas to be on display, the Creative Industries Expo is also a prime destination for many attendees looking to connect in the Networking Lounge. Your brand can make the most out of these hot spots and increase ROI by participating in multiple events.

Interested in participating in the Creative Industries Expo? Fill out our Exhibitor Contact Form and a member of our team will be in touch. If you’re looking to get involved in programming within the Networking Lounge, reach out to us through our marketing form.

Host an Official Event

Start off the first quarter with a bang by placing your company on one of the world’s largest stages! There’s no better way to elevate your brand than hosting an Official Event at SXSW 2024. Of the many perks that come with hosting an Official Event, the ability to showcase your brand in front of thousands of attendees eager to make memories at SXSW is what makes this unique opportunity one that you can’t miss. Not only will you be able to host an event, your event will be promoted across multiple official SXSW platforms and our team will work with you to ensure your event is logistically and aesthetically curated, making the most out of your time here at SXSW 2024.

If any of these SXSW hidden gems have peaked your interest, reach out to us and apply to market through our Marketing Contact form.

Register now for SXSW 2024 and keep up with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.