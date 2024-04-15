Featured Session: Icons of Impact: A Conversation with Dwyane Wade – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Icons of Impact: A Conversation with Dwyane Wade [Video]

From NBA Legend to Business Mogul

By Luis Seijo

04/15/2024

News



Building a hall of fame résumé in professional sports is one thing, but leaving that life behind and forging a new path toward entrepreneurial success is a different ball game. Dwyane Wade is widely known for his illustrious career with the Miami Heat, winning three NBA championships, recognized as one of the top 75 players of all time, and being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Aside from the accolades on the court, Wade has built and developed a portfolio of a variety of successful businesses.

Wade sat down at the 2024 SXSW Conference to give a glimpse into his business ventures and what helped spark the ideas for them. Proudly, a company co-founded by he and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade, came about from the need for skincare and hair care products for their daughter, Kaavia James. Wade talks about the what he learned from raising a daughter with melanated skin and the things he learned in the process of being a dad.

"Most of the things we love in this world, they come out of a need. This need to be able to have one brand that focused on the needs of melanated skin was not something that was in the marketplace, surprisingly... and so the company started from that idea and out of an idea from our daughter, Kaavia James." - Dwyane Wade

Wade was joined by Inc's Tom Foster, where they discussed Wade Cellars, launching his first podcast The Why with Dwyane Wade, and more. Watch the full Featured Session, Icons of Impact: A Conversation with Dwyane Wade below.

Icons of Impact: A Conversation with Dwyane Wade

Embark on a journey through the dynamic universe of Dwyane Wade, an NBA legend not just defined by his prowess on the court but also his remarkable impact off it.

 

Photo by Andy Wenstrand

