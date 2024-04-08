Selena Gomez has become a household name, starting her career in the entertainment industry with hit television shows from a young age to becoming a successful singer and songwriter, and most recently a business leader. With as much success as she's had, much of her personal life has been in the spotlight for the world to see. Her advocacy for mental health has been well documented as she continues to be a beacon of inspiration for young women across the globe.

No matter who you are, speaking up about mental health is never easy. With social media providing an avenue to keep up with friends, family, celebrities and more, it's important to also recognize the downside of overconsumption.

At the 2024 SXSW Conference, Wondermind co-founders Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey sat down with Solomon Thomas, Dr. Corey Yeager, and Dr. Jessica Stern to share the importance of having open conversations about mental health and mental fitness.

Gomez opened up about her road to healing from mental health battles and how doing the work on her own took time and patience with herself.

"There are a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself, that really wanted me to do things that I wasn't ready for. I had to hit my rock bottom and I had to do it at my time, and it took a couple of tries but I'd like to think and hope that I'm in a much better place now." – Selena Gomez

The conversation covered the importance of flexibility over strict routines in mental healthcare, dealing with negative self-talk, and getting real about when you’re not feeling OK. Watch the full Featured Session, Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health below.