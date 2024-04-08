Featured Session: Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health with Selena Gomez – Photo by Jakayla Canaday

Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health with Selena Gomez | SXSW 2024

By Luis Seijo

04/8/2024

News Interactive



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Selena Gomez has become a household name, starting her career in the entertainment industry with hit television shows from a young age to becoming a successful singer and songwriter, and most recently a business leader. With as much success as she's had, much of her personal life has been in the spotlight for the world to see. Her advocacy for mental health has been well documented as she continues to be a beacon of inspiration for young women across the globe.

No matter who you are, speaking up about mental health is never easy. With social media providing an avenue to keep up with friends, family, celebrities and more, it's important to also recognize the downside of overconsumption.

At the 2024 SXSW Conference, Wondermind co-founders Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey sat down with Solomon Thomas, Dr. Corey Yeager, and Dr. Jessica Stern to share the importance of having open conversations about mental health and mental fitness.

Gomez opened up about her road to healing from mental health battles and how doing the work on her own took time and patience with herself.

"There are a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself, that really wanted me to do things that I wasn't ready for. I had to hit my rock bottom and I had to do it at my time, and it took a couple of tries but I'd like to think and hope that I'm in a much better place now." – Selena Gomez

The conversation covered the importance of flexibility over strict routines in mental healthcare, dealing with negative self-talk, and getting real about when you’re not feeling OK. Watch the full Featured Session, Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health below.

Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health

Join Wondermind co-founders Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey in this panel session as they discuss the importance of bringing mental health conversations into the light alongside Solomon Thomas, Dr. Corey Yeager and Dr. Jessica Stern at SXSW 2024.

 

Rewind SXSW 2024

Watch exclusive coverage on the SXSW YouTube Channel including Daily Highlights, SXSW Studio interviews, Conference Keynotes and Featured Sessions, Film & TV Festival red carpets and screening Q&As, and Music Festival showcases from the Radio Day Stage. Plus, explore daily Photo Galleries full of key moments of the Conference & Festivals from March 8-16.

Join Us at SXSW 2025

Start planning your next visit to Austin for SXSW 2025 from March 7-15. Secure your SXSW 2025 plans today for the best savings of the season and get early access to hotels this summer with our limited presale through April 15.

2025 Presale

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information throughout the year.

Stay in the SX know, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Photo by Jakayla Canaday

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.