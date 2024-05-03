Waves were made at the 2024 SXSW Conference with Featured Session Music Industry Remix: Equity for Next-Gen Creators. The panel, curated by the Save The Music Foundation and moderated by Mayola Charles of Meta, brought together a diverse array of industry professionals to delve into the trends, challenges, and solutions for underrepresented youth in the music and entertainment industry.

From the Music Careers track, this session featured insights and perspectives from Dana Droppo, Chief Brand Officer of Billboard; Bobby LaNea and Folayan of Flyana Boss; and Raj Will, Sound Artist for Beyond Average Sound and music educator. Each panelist brought unique experiences and expertise to the table, enriching the conversation with actionable insights, inspiring anecdotes, and echoing the powerful link of authenticity and success.

"You don’t have to compromise your artistic integrity or who you are as a human being for the sake of success. You can be exactly who you are and still be successful." – Bobby LaNea

During the open discussion, Raj Will emphasized the importance of mentorship and education in empowering young creators: "It’s our job to show students how to be a CEO...instilling in them the character, the education, and opportunities to have a seat at the table. There’s a lot of characteristic things that we teach in the classroom...giving them real hands-on experience."

Dana Droppo brought attention to the evolving values of the younger generation, stating, "It is really inspiring to see this young generation say, 'Look, we're not going to spend our time or our money with a brand that does not represent our same values.'" By centering the voices and experiences of underrepresented youth, each of the panelists underscored the importance of inclusive practices and equitable opportunities for all creators.

Jump into this conversation on advancing equity in the music industry, as well as the work that still lies ahead. Watch the full Featured Session, Music Industry Remix: Equity for Next-Gen Creators, below. Also, check out the photo gallery featuring the music duo and besties, Flyana Boss, performing at the SXSW Music Festival!