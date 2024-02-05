iHeartPodcast Awards at SXSW 2024: Vote for Podcast of the Year

Mic check, one, two. The nominees for the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards have arrived along with your chance to vote on the Podcast of the Year.

Honoring the best and most innovative industry podcasts and creators of 2023, the iHeartPodcast Awards will take place during SXSW 2024 at the Fairmont Hotel on Monday, March 11 at 8pm CT. This year's class of groundbreaking nominees span 29 categories of podcast genres. In addition to the panel-judged category awards, the coveted Podcast of the Year is selected by YOU, the fans, via online voting.

Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford Small Business Insurance nominees include Crime Junkie, The Daily, My Favorite Murder, New Heights, Normal Gossip, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, The Retrievals, Scamanda, SmartLess, and Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Vote on the best Podcast of the Year from February 5–18 at iHeart.com/podcast-awards.

"As the podcast industry continues to rapidly grow, this past year has clearly proven that podcasters are always innovating in the audio space and finding new ways to reach and engage new audiences. The nominees for the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards reflect the results of honing that creativity. We’re thrilled to celebrate and once again empower these creators and elevate the podcast industry together in person at SXSW." – Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group

Additionally, the iHeartPocdast Awards will pay tribute to creators, organizations, and podcasts that have made groundbreaking industry contributions via its Icon Awards. 2024 Icon Awards honorees include Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom of Wrongful Conviction (Social Impact); Jonathan Goldstein of Heavyweight (Pioneer Award); and Rotten Mango (Innovator Award).

Explore the full list of 2024 nominees by category and cast your vote for Podcast of the Year through February 18.

The ceremony will also broadcast on select iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide on the iHeartRadio app and the iHeartRadio YouTube Channel.

Learn More

Join Us at SXSW 2024

Celebrate the winners in person at the iHeartPodcast Awards on March 11. Register for SXSW 2024 to experience this exciting program in addition to nine days of conference sessions, music showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, networking events, and much more from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.