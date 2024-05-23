SXSW Diversity Business Mixer on June 13

Calling Austin entrepreneurs and creatives from all backgrounds! Join us for the SXSW Diversity Business Mixer on Thursday, June 13 for an evening of networking and collaboration at our headquarters.

"SXSW is renowned globally for its Conference & Festivals, where diversity in expression and the convergence of cultures serve as the bedrock of our success," said Jason Ottley, SXSW Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director. "Yet, the imperative of DEI extends far beyond the stage; it is woven into the very fabric of our corporate ethos and reflected in our year-round initiatives."

The SXSW Diversity Business Mixer is all about celebrating diversity in business and connecting with like-minded professionals. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to meet new people, share ideas, and forge valuable connections.

We are also excited to announce special musical guests: visionary neo soul and jazz fusion artist Pierce Washington and award-nominated Cameroonian American singer-songwriter Loners Club.

Get ready to mix and mingle from 6 to 8pm CT at the SXSW Center (1400 Lavaca Street). Parking is located in the building's attached garage, with the entrance south of 15th Street. Be sure to bring your parking ticket for validation and your business cards to exchange for max networking. RSVP today!

Special thanks to Front Row Live (FRL) and Flor de Cana for co-sponsoring the event.

Stay tuned all year long for even more opportunities for business professionals and creatives to connect, collaborate, and celebrate diversity. Keep it tuned to SXSW News and our social media channels for the latest updates.

RSVP