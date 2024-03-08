The 16th annual SXSW Pitch Competition kicks off tomorrow, March 9, at 10:00 AM in Salon D/E on the fourth floor at the Hilton Austin Downtown located on 500 East 4th Street.

This year’s event will feature 45 of the most innovative and cutting-edge technology companies competing in 9 categories before panels of industry experts, early adopters, and representatives from the Venture Capitalist and Angel communities, including Arlan Hamilton of Backstage Capital, Daniel Kraft of NextMed Health, David Rose of Gust, Kwame Anku of Black Star Fund, Becky Center of Indiegogo, and Tipatat Chennavasin of The VR Fund.

Tomorrow’s pitches will be from 25 companies in the following categories: Food, Nutrition & Health; Artificial Intelligence, Voice & Robotics; Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability; Enterprise & Smart Data; and Student Startup.

The competition continues on Sunday, March 10 starting again at 10:00 AM in Salon D/E on the fourth floor of the Hilton Austin Downtown. The 20 companies remaining will pitch in the following categories: Extended Reality & Web3; Entertainment, Media & Content; Innovative World Technologies; and Future of Work.

Doors open on both days at 9:30 AM. View the full list of 2024 finalists and alternates here.

The winners of the 9 categories, along with Best in Show, Best Speed Pitch, Best Bootstrapped, and Best Inclusivity, will be announced at the SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony at 6:30 pm in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Austin Downtown. The ceremony will be hosted by Arian Simone, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Fearless Fund, and Danny Laudick, an economic developer turned startup founder and investor, who’s also Mayor of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

If you miss the pitches, you can still meet each of the 45 finalists at SXSW Pitch Showcase on Monday, March 11, from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm in Salon D/E on the fourth floor at the Hilton Austin Downtown.

Click here to learn more about SXSW Pitch. We hope to see you there!

SXSW Pitch is sponsored by KPMG, which helps organizations drive innovation and optimize the potential of emerging technologies such as generative AI, blockchain, immersive internet, and more. Its diverse teams of industry professionals ask the right questions, see different perspectives, and uncover insights to bridge the gap between idea and execution. The result? Inspired innovation that works. KPMG firms operate in 143 countries and territories with more than 265,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world.