SXSW Sydney 2024: Initial Lineup Announced

Turning our SX compass south of the equator, creatives from across the Asia-Pacific region are gearing up for another epic convergence of Tech & Innovation, Screen, Music, and Gaming at SXSW Sydney™ 2024.

Last year, SXSW Sydney brought forth some of the world’s leading thinkers, performers, and industry professionals for a ground-breaking inaugural 2023 event in Sydney, Australia. Returning this October 14–20, SXSW Sydney has announced its initial round of 2024 programming, including speakers, short films, artists, and games, along with an exclusive Early Bird badge rate available through May 16.

Get a first look at the SXSW Sydney Conference speaker lineup, featuring Australia's newest astronaut, Katherine Bennell-Pegg; global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok, Sofia Hernandez; award-winning Australian filmmaker and director of Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat 2, Simon McQuoid; and many more. Across 23 tracks of programming, sessions will explore AI & Robotics, Future of Work, the Creator Economy, and Food, amongst others.

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival slate spans feature films, shorts, TV premieres, music videos, and XR. Already on the program are four initial short films including Wendi Tang's Fishtank (US/China).

Amping up the SXSW Sydney Music Festival sound, get to know the first wave of artists like Sydney-based, genre-defying instrumentalist Joel Sunny; Melbourne post-punk duo HighSchool; Seoul electronic artist-on-the-rise 404; and Colombian psychedelic rock trio BALTHVS, to name a few.

The SXSW Sydney Games Festival unlocked 10 new titles out of its 120 independent upcoming and recently-released games set for the Sydney stage, including No Case Should Remain Unsolved (Somi, South Korea).

The unveiling of SXSW Sydney's 2024 initial lineup is the first of many announcements within the program. Check out the latest news at sxswsydney.com and stay tuned for more. Plus, explore open participation opportunities.

Join Us at SXSW Sydney 2024

Don't miss this week-long celebration with SX creatives Down Under! Badges for SXSW Sydney 2024 are on sale now at a special Early Bird pricing through May 16. Register to attend SXSW Sydney 2024 today to save up to $600. Get more event updates and secure your Sydney spot at sxswsydney.com.

