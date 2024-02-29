Announcing the lineup for Vox Media’s Official Podcast Stage at SXSW. Taking place from March 8-10 at the J.W. Marriott, The Vox Media Podcast Stage at SXSW presented by Atlassian will bring conference and festival attendees three days of live-tapings of fan-favorite shows from across Vox Media, with newly announced guests including Trevor Noah joining Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel; Megan Rapinoe joining Point Forward; Judd Apatow joining Good One; Mark Cuban taking the reins of On with Kara Swisher; and more.

Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

Journalist Kara Swisher and NYU Professor Scott Galloway share sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. They'll make bold predictions, pick winners and losers, and bicker and banter like no one else.

A SXSW Badge and wristband are required for entrance to this session. Wristband distribution for this event will be located at the Fairmont Hotel on the 4th floor, Indigo Room, starting on Saturday, March 9 at 2pm CT. Wristbands are first come first served. One wristband per badgeholder. Wristband quantity limited to seating capacity.

Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel

Comedian Trevor Noah and acclaimed psychotherapist Esther Perel come together to talk about the role of laughter in the world we find ourselves in. And Trevor will offer Esther some guidance for owning the stage ahead of her first US tour.

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown Featuring Esther Perel

Research professor and bestselling author Brené Brown hosts a live taping of her podcast, Unlocking Us, about the magic and the messiness of what it means to be human. Acclaimed psychotherapist Esther Perel will also join this live taping.

Point Forward with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner

After announcing her retirement from the National Women’s Soccer League last summer, World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe joins former NBA stars Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner for a conversation about women’s sports and what’s next.

On with Kara Swisher with Mark Cuban

Journalist Kara Swisher is handing over the reins of her podcast, On, and stepping into the hot seat. Timed to the release of her memoir, Burn Book, entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban will interview Swisher about her decades-long career covering Silicon Valley, the tech industry’s vain CEOs, and more.

Good One with Jesse David Fox

Director and producer Judd Apatow joins Vulture’s comedy editor Jesse David Fox for a conversation about his career spent at the intersection of comedy and film.

Decoder with Nilay Patel

The Verge’s editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and Figma CEO and co-founder Dylan Field talk about his upstart software, AI and the future of design, and Adobe’s failed acquisition and what it means for tech companies.

Today, Explained with Noel King

Today Explained host Noel King sits down with radio host and producer Charlamagne Tha God and commentator and social justice advocate Angela Rye to talk about the 2024 election, recent polling, and how Democrats can solidify their relationship with Black voters.

Stay Tuned with Preet Bharara

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara and Atlantic staff writer Mark Leibovich discuss the Super Tuesday results and the upcoming presidential election.

Switched on Pop with Charlie Harding

Eric Burton of the Black Pumas talks to Switched on Pop host Charlie Harding about his approach to music and songwriting.

The Vergecast with Nilay Patel, David Pierce, and Alex Cranz

Join Vergecast co-hosts Nilay Patel, David Pierce, and Alex Cranz for a roundtable on small gadgets, Big Tech, and everything in between.

SXSW attendees can also join Vox Media for experiences that include:

A live-taping of The Prof G Pod , where host Scott Galloway will share his takes on the business stories of the week in his signature humorous and brash style.

A “How I Get It Done” panel conversation presented by Team Milk led by The Cut ’s editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples with some of their favorite women in sports including Haley Rosen and Dina Asher-Smith .

A morning run through Austin with The Cut and Team Milk and over 100 women runners in celebration of International Women’s Day.

An outdoor workout class from Popsugar presented by Allegra .

A Smirnoff Smash bar in partnership with Thrillist .

Happy hour with Eater, San Diego Tourism, and Punch Best New Bartender Alicia Perry serving a bespoke selection of San Diego-inspired cocktails and bites.

