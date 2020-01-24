Discover What’s Next In Film with a 2020 SXSW Film Badge

SXSW is the premier destination for global thought leaders working on new ideas to cultivate creativity and build a better future. From March 13-21, creatives of all stripes gather for the acclaimed SXSW Film program to celebrate raw innovation and emerging talent both behind and in front of the camera.

Running concurrent with the SXSW Conference and Music and Comedy Festivals, the Film Festival features provocative dramas, documentaries, comedies, genre standouts, and more. The Film Festival has become known for the high caliber and diversity of films presented, and for its smart, enthusiastic audiences.

A Film Badge gets you primary access to all SXSW Film events including Film Keynotes and Featured Sessions, world premieres, round tables, parties, and more.

“I love SXSW because it’s one of the most well-programmed, smoothly organized, and enjoyable film festivals in the world.” – Alex Winter

From the Red Carpet to the SXSW Conference

Over the course of nine days, the SXSW Film Festival hosts over 450 screenings! Film registrants also have primary access to Convergence events, including the Comedy Festival and 10 unique Conference tracks, as well as secondary access to most Interactive and Music events.

We announced our Features and Episodic Premieres Lineup on January 15, check out some of the highlights below. Mark your calendar for February 5 when we reveal the shorts program, special events, Virtual Cinema, additional features, and more!

Feature highlights include: The King of Staten Island directed by Judd Apatow; Bad Trip directed by Kitao Sakurai; The Lovebirds directed by Michael Showalter; In & Of Itself directed by Frank Oz; The 24th directed by Kevin Willmott; She Dies Tomorrow directed by Amy Seimetz; Zappa directed by Alex Winter; Critical Thinking directed by John Leguizamo; Clerk directed by Malcolm Ingram; A Secret Love directed by Chris Bolan; The Show directed by Mitch Jenkins; I Used to Go Here directed by Kris Rey; Uncorked directed by Prentice Penny; Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne directed by R. Greg Johnston; We Are The Thousand directed by Anita Rivaroli; and You Cannot Kill David Arquette directed by David Darg and Price James.

Episodic highlights include: Central Park (showrunner: Loren Bouchard); Chad (showrunner: Nasim Pedrad); Outcry (showrunner: Pat Kondelis); Snowpiercer (showrunner: Graeme Manson); and Upload (showrunner: Greg Daniels).

On the Conference side, we have a Film Keynote from director, writer, and producer Erin Lee Carr. Carr’s projects include the USA gymnastics scandal documentary At the Heart of Gold, and SXSW Film Festival premiere I Love You: Now Die, on the Michelle Carter murder-by-texting trial, both made for HBO. Carr is also the author of the memoir All That You Leave Behind.

Some Featured Speakers and sessions include M. Night Shyamalan, Better Call Saul, Stephen Colbert, Little Fires Everywhere, Supernatural, and more!

Take a deep dive into our Film Tracks and explore sessions related to pitching, representation, virtual production, and more!

It’s a strange sensation to make work that you doubt anyone will identify with and then suddenly be welcomed at SXSW and then have a community of people band together in that same loneliness of self creation. It’s a bond we can’t shake.” – Amy Seimetz

Find Your Next Collaborator

SXSW attracts registrants from all over the world! Meet Ups are a great way to connect, seek out inspiration, and find collaboration opportunities across a wide range of industries, interests and groups. Take a look at our meetups here.

Don’t forget about the parties and happy hours. The Film Opening and Intermission parties offer more mix and mingle opportunities and are not to be missed!

Gain Advice from Film Industry Advice Experts

Mentor Sessions and Round Tables are an excellent way to get industry advice with a personal touch. Mentor Sessions center around one-on-one meetings with film and entertainment professionals, with experts in fields ranging from distribution and filmmaking to marketing, promotion, and more.

The Round Table program allows for seven attendees to sit at a table and converse with a rotating group of industry insiders. Not only do attendees get the opportunity to learn from industry insiders, but also from the questions and experiences of their peers. Like the Mentor sessions, Round Tables are broken up into different sections spanning the whole filmmaking ecosystem.

“What SXSW gave me, as a young actor/writer/director/producer, was a sense of belonging and a place to be heard. That is more valuable than anything else for a young artist, the knowledge that you are not doing it alone or in a void. ” – Greta Gerwig

Join Us for SXSW 2020

Register and book your hotel for SXSW 2020 to join us for all this exciting programming and more.

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW and positions you in front of potential future employers, mentors, and creative collaborators. If you are a student, SXSW offers an exclusive discount. Currently enrolled students may apply to purchase a SXSW Interactive, SXSW Film, or SXSW Music Badge at the discounted rate.

Reading all about the Film Badge value might be an easy sell to you, but how about to your boss? We know that registration and travel can add up and be a daunting request to your supervisor and company, so we’ve created a handy letter with key takeaways to help bolster your case to attend SXSW 2020, boost your professional development and come home as an even stronger asset to your company. Download the SXSW letter to help make your case if a formal request is required (or helpful).

What are you waiting for? Register now!

See you in March!