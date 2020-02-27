Attention all who seek career advice, inspiration, and learning opportunities at SXSW 2020 – RSVPs are now open for Mentor Sessions, Round Tables, Workshops, and Professional Development sessions!
We are also excited to announce the third wave of 2020 Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music Mentors. These quick one-on-one talks allow attendees to receive advice and guidance from industry experts across a variety of notable companies including IBM, Harvard Business School, Microsoft, Google, Johnson & Johnson, YouTube, Kickstarter, Endeavor Content, Omeleto, C3 Management/C3 Records, Live Nation, VICE Music, Universal Music, and more.
Browse newly-added Mentors below by Convergence & Interactive, Film, and Music. Topics and areas of expertise vary so be sure to explore the full list of Mentor Sessions on the SXSW Schedule. Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to badge type.
Additionally, Film has announced Round Tables – informal and enlightening discussions on a specific topic with three industry experts – and Film Workshops happening within Conference Film Tracks. Music has also announced Demo Listenings – one-on-one opportunities to meet with industry experts and get direct feedback on one or two music tracks on the spot – and Music Workshops happening within the Conference Music Tracks. To level up your professional skills, RSVPs for sessions in the Professional Development Track are also open.
Jump to Film Workshops, Music Workshops, or Professional Development sessions below to expedite the RSVP process. Explore the SXSW Schedule for a full list of confirmed Mentor Sessions, Round Tables, Workshops, and Professional Development sessions to begin submitting your RSVPs.
Only a limited number of onsite RSVPs will be available – so secure your spot today!
Convergence & Interactive Mentors
Aaron Sweat (Pointbay)
Adam McNichol (Well Good)
Addy Ruth (Redwood Logistics)
Aileen Horgan (Atlassian)
Alexandra Reichek (Chekmark Consulting / Chekmark Eats)
Alexis Lanman (New Waterloo)
Alison Entsminger (IBM)
Amber Anderson (Tote + Pears)
Amira Pollock (The University of Texas at Austin)
Amyn Rajan (Peacefolks)
Annette Mia Flores (Mercury Road Media)
Anthony Bender (EBITDA Consulting Partners LLC)
Ashley Christenson (Stream Coach)
Audrey Lo (Trip By Skyscanner)
Benjamin Jaffe (Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP)
Beverley May (GE Health)
Bia Granja (YOUPIX)
Bushra Burge (BB Studio)
Caitlin Gutekunst (Creativity, Inc)
Caren Carrasco (Benjamin David Group)
Carlos Gil (Gil Media Co.)
Cedric Gamelin (Immersly)
Chase McDaniel (Mercury Road Media & High Herstory)
Chris Abbott (Botanica)
Chris McCrimmons (CINEVVA)
Christine Cardenas (Ecliptic Capital)
Cinta Burgos (The Biotech Box)
Claire England (Startup Community Consulting)
Claire Hansen (Central Texas Angel Network)
Clauderic St Amand (Bob Agency)
Clay Crenshaw (thirteen23)
Cody Damon (Media Cause)
Cynthia Salarizadeh (AxisWire)
Dai Truong (Left Coast Ventures)
Dan Willis (Well Good)
Daniel Sager (Civil Search International, Llc)
Daron Moore (BMG)
Dasheeda Dawson (The Weedhead™ & Company)
David Aktary (ERC dEX)
David Meltzer (Sports 1 Marketing / David Meltzer Enterprises)
Doug Allenstein (Supersphere)
Ed Doran (Microsoft)
Elizabeth Barry (Elizabeth Barry Consulting Agency)
Eric Monacelli (Marvel)
Fani Sazaklidou (DAZN)
Ganes Kesari (Gramener Inc)
Gary Crowell (Legal Drinking Agency)
Genevieve Gilbreath (Springdale Ventures)
George White (Cantina)
Gracie Arenas Strittmatter (BioWare)
Guillermo Ochoa-Cronfel (The Cronfel Firm)
Heather McClellan (HKM Coaching and Consulting)
Heather Miller (GrasshoppHer)
Iris Mok (Bay Angels)
Jack Henneman (Sparkmed Advisors LLC)
Jad Esber (Koodos)
Jamie Petty Galis (Petty-Galis)
Jane Westfall (Product Inclusion)
Jenessa Carder (Isobar)
Jennifer Tacheff (Women Who Code)
Jenny Joslin (Mercury Road Media & High Herstory)
Jessica F. Gonzales (General Counsel, Minorities For Medical Marijuana)
Jessica Tunon (Netwalking® LLC)
Jessica Velazquez (Indiva Advisors LLP)
Jody Vandergriff (Seeker)
John Lilly (Lateral Capital Managment LLC)
John Oberg (Alignment Enterprise)
Joseph Jaffe (HMS Beagle LLC)
Joshua Sessler (Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP)
Joyce Gioia (The Herman Group)
Justin Hazzard (Meridian Technology Center)
Kana LiVolsi (Dos Mundos Creative)
Kaneisha Grayson (The Art of Applying)
Kara Martin Snyder (Vital Corps)
Karen Bengualid (Brought to you by the letter K)
Karen Segars (Arkane Studios)
Kat Dey (Ettitude Holdings, Inc.)
Kate Baucherel (Galia Digital Ltd)
Kate Ivory (OMD EMEA)
Kebra Smith-Bolden (CannaHealth)
Keith Weisberg (Google)
Kellen O’Keefe (Flower One)
Kendall Watkins (Mercury Road Media & High Herstory)
Kerry Amato (HIMSS)
Kevin Blake (Sierra Verde Capital)
Kia Zokaei (CorrelativeAI)
Kris Severson (HTC Viveport)
Kryss Shane
Kymberly Byrnes (TribeTokes)
Laura Bryce (Guidehouse)
Leigh Villers (Legal Drinking Agency)
Lia Garvin (Google)
Lily Jampol (ReadySet)
Lindsey Ducroz (Favor)
Lisa Russell (Women Deliver Film Festival and Immersive Space)
Liz Kim (Arkane Studios)
Lon Taylor (First Insights)
Lona Vincent (Johnson & Johnson)
Luciana Bazanella (White Rabbit)
Lulu Tsui (AMBR Technologies)
Marina Barayeva (Marketing for Creatives)
Martin Nahuel Rabaglia (Genosha)
Mary Bailey (Last Prisoner Project)
Matt Law (Outlier Ventures)
Matthew Weinberg (Max Ventures)
Maya Baratz Jordan (Founders Factory New York)
Maytal Dahan (Texas Advanced Computing Center)
Megan Cunningham (Magnet Media)
Michael Palmer (US Digital Service At DHS)
Mona Al-Mukhaizeem (Savour Ventures)
Natasha Lannerd (1906)
Nicholas Selz (YouTube)
Nicolas Gonda
Nikki Henry (Ladies Leading Ladies)
Nina Means (Austin Community College)
Oliver Kemmann (KEMWEB)
Omeed Badkoobeh (Yotta Solar Inc.)
Petra Deeter (Hollywood Silver Screen Network, PressPassLA, That’s My Entertainment TV)
Phiyen Nguyen (Arkane Studios)
Prakash Jayakumar (University of Texas at Austin / Duke University / University of Oxford)
Prasad Jaladi (Suraksha)
Radhika Bhatt (U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Commerce)
Rebecca Perrick (Women Grow Las Vegas)
Rock Trembath (LANDR Audio Inc)
Rodrigo Marino (Suno United Creators)
Rosee Qualls (New Waterloo)
Rossitza Kotelova (Piaggio Fast Forward)
Roz McCarthy (Minorities For Medical Marijuana)
Rubina Malik (Malik Global Solutions)
Ryan Johnson (RPA)
Sadie Boyd (Arkane Studios)
Safiya Ghori-Ahmad (McLarty Associates)
Samantha Brown (Arkane Studios)
Sara-Michele Lazarus (Salesforce)
Sarah Endline (Harvard Business School)
Sarah Karney (New Waterloo)
Sarah Nathan
Scott Karambis (Arnold Worldwide / Massachusetts College Of Art & Design)
Sebastian Herscher (Parallux Inc.)
Seema Mathur (Global Voice Productions)
Shelbi Cardwell (Black Flag Transport)
Shelby Stanley (DigiPath Labs)
Shellise Rogers (Synergy Sesh)
Shelly McKay (Kannabis Works)
Sherri Greenberg (The University of Texas at Austin)
Shilpa Bakre (The University of Texas at Austin)
Silvia Baroni (Volkswagen Group Services)
Simone Kliass (Simone Kliass)
Sly Lee (Emergence)
Stephan Clambaneva (Industrial Designers Society of America)
Stephanie Davila (Banana Republic)
Stephanie Fine Sasse (The Plenary)
Steve Hasley (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists)
Sumit Mehta (Mazakali)
Susan Hwang (Jamestown Center, Inc)
Tanganyika “Tangy” (Georgia Cannabis Coalition)
Tarik Mohamed (Captivision-Overview Collective)
Taylor Johnson (Statespace)
Terra Teat (JLab Audio)
Thomas Puha (Remedy Entertainment)
Tiffany Chin (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Tiffany Jana (TMI Consulting)
Tiffany Kieran (EARTHxFilm)
Tom Hudson (thirteen23)
Tracy Deluca (How Might We Design)
Valencia King (Confidently Speaking Inc)
Vaneza Pitynski (BMG)
Vickie Howell (The Knit Show With Vickie Howell)
Victor Lee (RXBAR)
Wesley McCombe (DottyAR)
Wilkine Brutus (The Palm Beach Post)
Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf (Flinks)
Film Mentors & Round Tables
Amy Grappell (LFE Productions)
Anderson Le (Hawaii International Film Festival)
Àngel Sala (Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia)
Benjamin Kasulke
Brandy Fons (Fons PR)
Bryce Norbitz (Tribeca Film Institute)
Carol Silverman
Claire Bargout (SpectreVision)
Dan Tucker (York Mediale)
Daniel Braun (Submarine)
Elise McCave (Kickstarter)
Elliott Whitton (Cinereach)
Gerren Crochet (Endeavor Content)
Gloria Bradbury (Lucid Dreams Productions)
Hailey Chavez
Hayley Reynolds (BBC Storyville)
Janne Barklis (The Gersh Agency)
Jeffrey Brown
Joanna Korshak (Endeavor Content)
Jonny Mars
Justin Lomax (Square)
Kat Ascharya (Omeleto)
Kate Sharp (Bellevue Productions)
Leslie Fields-Cruz (Black Public Media)
Laís Bodanzky (Spcine)
Layla Hancock Piper (Cinetic Marketing)
Lowell A. Meyer
Marcin Pieńkowski (New Horizons Film Festival)
Meghan McWilliams
Meira Blaustein (Woodstock Film Festival)
Michael Taylor
Milan Chakraborty (Attic Light Films)
Monica Garcia Massague (Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia)
Peter Van Steemburg (XYZ Films)
PJ Raval (Unraval Pictures)
Rachel Crouch (Cold Iron Pictures)
Rebecca Segal (Sky UK Ltd)
Robbie Chernow (Good Deed Entertainment)
Robert Sharp (Robert Sharp Productions)
Robert Stone
Shari Frilot (New Frontiers @ Sundance)
Stéphanie Trepanier (Métropole Films Distribution)
Steve Prince (The Traveling Picture Show Company)
William Lowery (Endeavor Content)
Music Mentors & Demo Listenings
Nik Rivers (Entercom – Alternative Buffalo 107.7 – WLKK Buffalo, NY)
Andrew “Axe” Clark (Entercom Buffalo)
Kourtney Kirkpatrick (Concord Music Publishing)
Olivia Harrington (Red Light Management)
Andrew Leib (Red Light Management)
Joel Andrew (CD Baby)
Michael Gross (Google)
Anne Booty (SixtyFour Music)
Ian Jeffreys (Butter Music & Sound)
Russell Baltera (C3 Management/C3 Records)
Laurel Stearns (business card)
Aaron Brice (Ambient Inks)
Brigitte Wright (Black Box)
Jennifer Lasher (Jen Lasher Ent)
Anita Modak-Truran (Butler Snow, LLP)
Chris Palmer (Madison House)
Lyle Hysen (Bank Robber Music/Rough Trade Publishing)
Robin McNicol (Live Nation)
Steven A. Martin (Nasty Little Man)
Dustin Carlson (Hubbard Radio – KDKB Phoenix)
Lloyd Norman (Big Loud / Maverick)
Jaime Silano (VICE Music)
Sophie Hintze (BMG)
Leah Chisholm (LP Giobbi)
Yvette Griffith (Jazz Re:freshed)
Tiffany Bosman (AEG Presents Las Vegas)
Eric Karsenty (Bridge The Gap MGMT)
Kelsey Mitchell (Workshop Creative)
Stephanie Davila (Banana Republic)
Vickie Howell (VickieHowell.com/YamYAY/The Knit KNow)
Kris Severson (HTC Vive)
Juliette Carter (Like MGMT)
Lulu Davis (Incendia Music)
Paul Insinna (Poptrend Music)
Sanaz Lavaedian (Mocean)
Yoly Avalos (Bquate)
Jessica Johnson (AWAL)
Hannah Babitt (This Is Noise Mgmt)
Harry Woosley (Madison House)
Hildur Maral (Universal Music)
Nicole Palko (Warp Publishing)
Convergence & Interactive Round Tables
- Round Tables: Career Guidance Session #1
- Round Tables: Career Guidance Session #2
- Round Tables: Career Development #1
- Round Tables: Career Development #2
RSVP for Film & Music Workshops
Film Workshops
These Film Workshops take place during the Film Tracks of the SXSW Conference. Browse the list below!
- Workshop: The Birds and Bees of Independent Film Budgeting
- Workshop: The Future of Visualization: From GOT to Marvel
- Workshop: FOIA For Filmmakers
- Workshop: Circles, Lines and Squares
- Workshop: From Fantasy To Film: Erotic Movie Design
- Workshop: 8K and VFX on a budget: ‘Stucco’ short film
Music Workshops
These Music Workshops take place during the Music Tracks of the SXSW Conference. Check out the list below!
- Workshop: Spotify for Artists & Labels
- Workshop: Engage New Fans on Google Search
- Workshop: Everything You Need to Know about Music Clearance
- Workshop: Crossing the Abyss – Gaming Middleware for Musicians
- Workshop: Serenity Now! Stress Relief for the Music Industry
- Workshop: Go Beyond the Status Quo – Dolby Atmos Music Masterclass
- Workshop: SoundCloud 101
- SXSW College Music & Radio Day Workshop: 20 Pro-Tips for Stations in 2020
- Workshop: Crowd Surfing Through Social Media
- Workshop: Spotify for Artists & Labels
- Workshop: Inspiring Creativity and Bringing Joy on TikTok
- Workshop: Pandora for Creators
- Workshop: A New Era of Streaming with Amazon Music
- Workshop: Facebook & Instagram for Artists, Managers, and Labels
RSVP for Professional Development Sessions
The Professional Development Track of the SXSW Conference is new for 2020 and is home to learning and accreditation opportunities including Continuing Legal Education (CLE) and more.
- The (Strategic) Gravity of Unmanifested Futures
- Turning Innovation into Reality: Utilizing Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
- Public Speaking Essentials: Storytelling & Designing a Talk
- Adobe Mobile Apps: Creativity and Inspiration Everywhere
Browse the full list of Professional Development sessions on the SXSW Schedule and RSVP ahead of time to ensure your spot.
RSVP for Professional Development Sessions
Attend SXSW 2020
Join us for SXSW 2020 from March 13-22 in Austin, TX. Check out how to attend, plan your housing, and stay up to date on SXSW 2020 news by following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Featured Image by Edward Bennett