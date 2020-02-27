Attention all who seek career advice, inspiration, and learning opportunities at SXSW 2020 – RSVPs are now open for Mentor Sessions, Round Tables, Workshops, and Professional Development sessions!

We are also excited to announce the third wave of 2020 Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music Mentors. These quick one-on-one talks allow attendees to receive advice and guidance from industry experts across a variety of notable companies including IBM, Harvard Business School, Microsoft, Google, Johnson & Johnson, YouTube, Kickstarter, Endeavor Content, Omeleto, C3 Management/C3 Records, Live Nation, VICE Music, Universal Music, and more.

Browse newly-added Mentors below by Convergence & Interactive, Film, and Music. Topics and areas of expertise vary so be sure to explore the full list of Mentor Sessions on the SXSW Schedule. Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to badge type.

Additionally, Film has announced Round Tables – informal and enlightening discussions on a specific topic with three industry experts – and Film Workshops happening within Conference Film Tracks. Music has also announced Demo Listenings – one-on-one opportunities to meet with industry experts and get direct feedback on one or two music tracks on the spot – and Music Workshops happening within the Conference Music Tracks. To level up your professional skills, RSVPs for sessions in the Professional Development Track are also open.

Jump to Film Workshops, Music Workshops, or Professional Development sessions below to expedite the RSVP process. Explore the SXSW Schedule for a full list of confirmed Mentor Sessions, Round Tables, Workshops, and Professional Development sessions to begin submitting your RSVPs.

Only a limited number of onsite RSVPs will be available – so secure your spot today!

Browse All Mentors

Convergence & Interactive Round Tables

RSVP for Film & Music Workshops

Film Workshops

These Film Workshops take place during the Film Tracks of the SXSW Conference. Browse the list below!

Music Workshops

These Music Workshops take place during the Music Tracks of the SXSW Conference. Check out the list below!

RSVP for Professional Development Sessions

The Professional Development Track of the SXSW Conference is new for 2020 and is home to learning and accreditation opportunities including Continuing Legal Education (CLE) and more.

Browse the full list of Professional Development sessions on the SXSW Schedule and RSVP ahead of time to ensure your spot.

