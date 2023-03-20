2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Announces Audience Award Winners

You watched the films, you ate all the popcorn (judgement-free zone here), you watched some more, and then you voted on your favorites from March 10-18. Now presenting the Audience Awards winners for the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival!

Over the course of nine days the 2023 Film & TV program includes 110 features including 75 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 9 North American Premieres, 6 U.S. Premieres, 16 Texas Premieres + 63 Short films, 20 Music Videos, 12 TV Premieres, 3 TV Spotlight, 7 Independent TV Pilots, and 35 XR Experience projects.

Films in the SXSW 2023 lineup screened in the following categories: Headliners; Narrative Feature Competition presented by Panavision; Documentary Feature Competition presented by ACE91; Narrative Spotlight; Documentary Spotlight; Visions; Midnighters; Global presented by MUBI; 24 Beats Per Second; and Festival Favorites. The Episodic program consisted of TV Premieres, TV Spotlight and the Independent TV Pilot Competition. The SXSW 2023 Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro featured six competitive sections: Narrative Shorts; Documentary Shorts; Animated Shorts; Midnight Shorts; Texas Shorts; and Music Videos. Our XR Experience Competition, Spotlight and Special Events programming were held in-person with a selection of works held virtually. All categories were eligible for section-specific Audience Awards.

The Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2023 Jury and Special Awards. Audience Award Winners were certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP.

Cheers to all the incredible Film & TV projects that screened at SXSW 2023. Many thanks to our amazing SX audience for watching and voting – see y'all next year!

2023 Audience Award Winners

HEADLINERS

Audience Award Winner: Flamin’ Hot

Director: Eva Longoria, Producer: DeVon Franklin, Screenwriters: Linda Yvette Chávez, Lewis Colick

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision

Audience Award Winner: Mustache

Director/Screenwriter: Imran J. Khan, Producers: Christina Won, Jessica Sittig, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION presented by ACE91

Audience Award Winner: Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life

Director/Producer: Dan Covert, Screenwriters: Erik Auli, Dan Covert, Amy Dempsey, Tara Rose Stromberg

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: The Long Game

Director: Julio Quintana, Producers: Javier Chapa, Ben Howard, Marla Quintana, Dennis Quaid, Laura Quaid, Screenwriters: Julio Quintana, Jennifer C. Stetson, Paco Farias

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: The Herricanes

Director: Olivia Kuan, Producers: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, Lisa France, James Short, Olivia Kuan, Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: Tobacco Barns

Director/Screenwriter: Rocío Mesa, Producers: Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo

MIDNIGHTERS

Audience Award Winner: It Lives Inside

Director: Bishal Dutta, Producers: Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Screenwriters: Bishal Dutta, Ashish Mehta

GLOBAL presented by MUBI

Audience Award Winner: Ek Jagah Apni

Directors: Ektara Collective, Screenwriters: Rinchin, Maheen Mirza

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: Louder Than You Think

Director: Jed I. Rosenberg, Producers: Jeffrey Lewis Clark, Brian Thalken, Kelly Thomas, Screenwriters: Jed I. Rosenberg, Greg King

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Audience Award Winner: No Ordinary Campaign

Director: Christopher Burke, Producer: Tim Rummel

Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Closing Dynasty

Director/Screenwriter: Lloyd Lee Choi, Producers: Jon Hsu, Lloyd Lee Choi

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)

Director: Sean Wang, Producers: Sean Wang, Sam Davis

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Sandwich Cat

Director/Screenwriter: David Fidalgo, Producers: Daniel Rodriguez, Laura Doval

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Dead Enders

Directors: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker, Screenwriters: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker, Jordan Michael Blake, Conor Murphy, Producers: Raven Jensen, Amanda Crown, Gregory Barnes, Conor Murphy, Nico Alvo, Jordan Michael Blake, Eduardo Ruiz-Healy

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Breaking Silence

Directors: Amy Bench, Annie Silverstein, Producers: Monique Walton, Amy Bench

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Drew Ashby - 'HER'

Directors: Chris Scholar, Bevin Brown, Producer: Bevin Brown

TV Program

TV PREMIERES

Audience Award Winner: The Luckiest Guy in the World

Director: Steve James, Producers: Zak Piper, Steve James

TV SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Blindspotting Season 2 Premiere

Showrunner: Rafael Casal, Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, Tim Palen

INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Notarize Me

Director: Erika Rankin, Screenwriters/Producers: Erika Rankin, Brigitte Valdez

XR Experience

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: JFK Memento

Director: Chloé Rochereuil, Producer: Victor Agulhon

XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: MLK: Now is the Time

Director: Limbert Fabian, Producers: Matthew O’Rourke, Sulivan Parker, Screenwriter: Andrina Wekontash Smith

XR EXPERIENCE SPECIAL EVENTS

Audience Award Winners (three-way tie):

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark

Director/Screenwriter: Guanyu, Producers: Chenchenchen, Bingbing Wang

Ristband

Directors: Anne McKinnon, Roman Rappak

Soundwaves: A Metaverse Music Concert

Directors: YOOM, Active Theory

