Seasons Screamings: SXSW Halloween Watchlist

Each year, the SXSW Film & TV Festival program summons some of the creepiest of creators during nine days of premieres and industry hobnobbing. Unfortunately for some attendees at SXSW 2023, the glamor of the red carpet and rush of celebrity sightings was quickly overshadowed by flesh-possessing demons, an embalmed hand, violent obsession, and more. Watch Evil Dead Rise, Swarm, Talk To Me, and other 2023 alumni to kick of your spooky season just right.

Follow along this season as we announce 2024 premieres with Screening Categories like Midnighters featuring twisted, outrageous, and alluring projects.

Extend your watchlist and explore our Festival Archive and Film & TV Awards recipients for more terrifying tales to set the mood.