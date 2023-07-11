SXSW Film & TV Alumni Releases – July and August 2023

Ready to beat the heat this summer? Grab your best pals and your favorite frozen drinks — we've got some more SXSW Film & TV Festival alumni releases to checkout in July and August!

This summer's lineup is guaranteed to make you LOL and even make you shed a tear (or more). Now's your chance to check off the films and tv shows that you didn't get to at SXSW 2023 or want to see again. Some of these titles feature directorial debuts like Joy Ride, directed by Adele Lim, and Problemista, directed by Julio Torres.

Joy Ride

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2023

JOY RIDE is a hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery that centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Theatrical release on July 7, 2023.

Theatre Camp

Narrative Feature, Texas Premiere, 2023

The eccentric staff members of a theater camp in upstate New York have to band together against all odds when the beloved founder of the camp falls into a coma.

In theaters July 14, 2023.

Talk To Me

Narrative Feature, Texas Premiere, 2023

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

In theaters July 28, 2023.

Problemista

Narrative Feature, World Premiere, 2023

Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer who's struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an art world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream.

In theaters August 4, 2023.

Millie Lies Low

Narrative Feature, World Premiere, 2022

Anxiety-ridden Millie is on her way from Wellington to New York for an internship at a prestigious architecture firm when a moment of panic causes her to miss her flight.

In theaters June 30, 2023.

