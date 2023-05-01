Our in-house meteorologist has forecast several weeks of scattered showers with a high probability of SXSW Film & TV Festival alumni releases you've been waiting to see for months!

The rain is keeping us indoors here in Austin, making it the perfect weather for cinematic therapy in the form of chance encounters with a new student in American Born Chinese, a salesman in BlackBerry, and a kick-ass flavor in Flamin' Hot that take ordinary people on an extraordinary journey. Check out all the SXSW Film & TV Alumni releases below for a perfect lineup of binge-worthy stories you'll want to stream right away, rain or shine.

You may have not been able to attend every Film & TV event at this year's festival, luckily we've compiled your favorite moments from nine days of incredible content in our 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind.

A Small Light

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

Miep Gies, a young, carefree secretary, agrees to help her boss Otto Frank hide his family after the Nazis invade Holland. Summoning courage she didn’t know she had, Miep faces her first task: getting Otto’s teenage daughter Margot past a Gestapo checkpoint.

Premieres on NatGeo May 1 and available on Disney+ May 2.

Blackberry

North American Premiere, Narrative Spotlight, 2023

The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone.

In Theaters May 12.

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Texas Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2023

The film incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounting Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words - the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

Available on Apple TV+ May 12.

American Born Chinese

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

Jin Wang starts his sophomore year, hoping to make the soccer team and "level up" his social status, all while impressing his crush. But his plans are derailed when he's assigned a new student "shadow" from China named Wei-Chen Sun. At home, Jin’s parents Simon and Christine argue over Simon’s job. Meanwhile, Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, searches for his magical Iron Staff, which has been stolen.

Available on Disney+ May 12.

Wild Life

Texas Premiere, Documentary Spotlight, 2023

From Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Wild Life follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in mid-life, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they'd helped pioneer like Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit, and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. Wild Life chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history.

Available on Disney+ May 25.

Flamin’ Hot

World Premiere, Headliners, 2023

Flamin' Hot is the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global phenomenon.

Available on Hulu and Disney+ June 9.

BROOKLYN 45

World Premiere, Midnighters, 2023

Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, they’ve reunited to support their troubled host – but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal. Trapped in their host’s lounge, the Greatest Generation now finds themselves put to one final test...with their only route to freedom being more bloodshed.

Available on Shudder June 9.

Luckiest Guy in the World

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

ESPN Films teams up with filmmaker Steve James on a multi-part film that tells the colorful story of a true sports original: iconic basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton. A high school basketball phenom and game-changing big man for the UCLA dynasty...an injury-plagued NBA lightning rod defined by championships and setbacks...a Grateful Dead devotee who remained true to himself, no matter the cost. He challenged authority, broke rules, won titles, nearly lost everything, and emerged with his rare spirit intact. A far-reaching tale of activism, rebellion, family, politics, pain, and redemption. An odyssey into the mind and soul of one of the most unique superstars in sports history. Bill Walton and Steve James will be in attendance and participate in a panel, immediately following the screening.

Available on ESPN in June.

More to Watch

The Film & TV Festival continues to attract industry leaders from across the globe and small town artists from around the corner to come together and share their creative goals. From Iconic Moments to chance encounters that lead to dream jobs, SXSW remains one of the most anticipated events of the year. Check out additional SXSW Alumni Films and 2023 Red Carpets and Q&As for your Film & TV festival fix all year long.

