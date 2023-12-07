SXSW Film & TV Legends: Robert Rodriguez

Since the late 1990's, Robert Rodriguez has been synonymous with skeleton crews, independent filmmaking, and the Texas film industry. He's grown alongside the SXSW Conference & Festivals since it's infancy. From an unassuming daily comic strip Los Hooligans in the UT Austin student newspaper The Daily Texan, to bold cinematic stories like Spy Kids, From Dusk till Dawn, Alita: Battle Angel, and more; Rodriguez continues to forge his own path through cinematic history.

During the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival, Rodriguez celebrated 30 years of Austin filmmaking and sat down with Wajahat Ali for an exclusive SXSW Studio interview. The two took a deep dive into Austin filmmaking, student creators, and how Hollywood's move to the heart of Texas just makes sense.

"[SXSW] is such a launching pad still for independent film. To get that kind of attention and get that audience excitement is what really helps these film break out." – Robert Rodriguez

Between speaking on numerous panels, filmmaker luncheons, and hosting several event attendees at Troublemaker Studios, Rodriguez continues to develop and nurture local talent. Learn more about Robert Rodriguez and more SXSW Film & TV Alumni within the Festival Archives.

