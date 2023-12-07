Robert Rodriguez Celebrates 30 Years of Austin Filmmaking - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival - Photo by Frazer Harrison Getty Images for SXSW

SXSW Film & TV Legends: Robert Rodriguez

Austin's Homegrown Hero

By Olivia Cruz

12/7/2023

Film & TV


Since the late 1990's, Robert Rodriguez has been synonymous with skeleton crews, independent filmmaking, and the Texas film industry. He's grown alongside the SXSW Conference & Festivals since it's infancy. From an unassuming daily comic strip Los Hooligans in the UT Austin student newspaper The Daily Texan, to bold cinematic stories like Spy Kids, From Dusk till Dawn, Alita: Battle Angel, and more; Rodriguez continues to forge his own path through cinematic history.

During the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival, Rodriguez celebrated 30 years of Austin filmmaking and sat down with Wajahat Ali for an exclusive SXSW Studio interview. The two took a deep dive into Austin filmmaking, student creators, and how Hollywood's move to the heart of Texas just makes sense.

"[SXSW] is such a launching pad still for independent film. To get that kind of attention and get that audience excitement is what really helps these film break out." – Robert Rodriguez

Between speaking on numerous panels, filmmaker luncheons, and hosting several event attendees at Troublemaker Studios, Rodriguez continues to develop and nurture local talent. Learn more about Robert Rodriguez and more SXSW Film & TV Alumni within the Festival Archives.

2019 SXSW

Red 11

Director/Writer/Editor - Robert Rodriguez

Adapted from story notes written 25 years ago that was based on Robert Rodriguez's experiences in a Medical Research Facility, RED 11 is a Horror/Thriller set in a dark, twisted version of the Legal Drug Research business. At these Facilities, college kids turn Lab Rats to make quick money, and our hero, Rob (who is assigned the color and number RED 11) is here to buy his way out of a huge debt to the tune of $7,000. This story shows the quirks, characters, and comedy of Rodriguez's experiences of being a human Lab Rat, but with a sci fi and horror twist, for Red 11 isn't sure if the hospital is really trying to kill him, or if it's side defects from the drugs.

Watch Trailer
2023 SXSW

Hypnotic

Director/Writer/Editor - Robert Rodriguez

A detective becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of reality-bending crimes.

Watch Trailer
