SXSW Screening Categories To Watch: Shorts Competition

The SXSW Film & TV Festival Shorts Competition is renowned for showcasing some of the most compelling performances and storytelling in under 40 minutes. Winners of select categories are eligible for an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award (Oscar), and British Short Film submissions in select categories are eligible for a BAFTA nomination.

SXSW 2023 premiered projects like Jorge Cadena's Flores del Otro Patio, following a group of queer activists in the Colombian Caribbean, Academy Award nominee for Best Short Film Ice Merchants, and the CG music video following Mac Miller’s dog Ralphie in Colors and Shapes.

SXSW Shorts Competition Screening Sections

Shorts Competition Screening Sections are the the various groups within the Screening Categories that a television series can be categorized in at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Narrative Short Competition

Original stories from unique perspectives in short form films.

Documentary Short Competition

A look at the diverse world of documentary short filmmaking with stories that range from whimsical to tragic and everything in between.

Animated Short Competition

A collection of short films featuring traditional animation, computer-generated effects, stop-motion, and other innovative graphics.

Midnight Short Competition

A curated list of twisted and delightfully disturbing short films from around the world.

Music Video Competition

Experience the full range of music video artistry and culture.

Texas Short Competition

A showcase of the unique voices, stories, and visions from the Lone Star State. This competition features narrative projects composed of work shot in, about, or somehow relating to Texas.