Dev Patel signs autographs before the World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Aaron Rogosin

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners Announced

By Olivia Cruz

03/26/2024

Film & TV

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Fans from around the world were out in full force at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin from March 8-16. The popcorn has been swept, red carpets rolled up, and votes have been counted for the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Audience Award Winners! During nine days of screenings, winners were voted on by event attendees that connected with the stories presented in the SXSW 2024 lineup.

"We knew our audiences would flip for our program filled with explosive studio films, surprising indie dramas and comedies, riveting TV, powerful documentaries, gripping gems from around the world, and groundbreaking XR – and yet the reaction still exceeded our expectations. The sheer joy of the shared cinema experience was undeniable all week long, and we can’t wait for these films to find audiences after SXSW!" – Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV

Feature films were screened in the following categories: Headliner, Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Narrative Spotlight, Documentary Spotlight, Midnighter, Visions, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats Per Second presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Festival Favorite. The TV program consisted of TV Premiere, TV Spotlight, and the Independent TV Pilot Competition. The SXSW 2024 Short Film Programs presented by You42 held six competitive sections: Narrative Short Competition, Documentary Short Competition, Animated Short Competition, Midnight Short Competition, Texas Short Competition, and Music Video Competition. XR Experience Competition, XR Spotlight, and XR Special Event programming rounded out the Film & TV Festival program.

The Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2024 Jury and Special Awards. Audience Award Winners were certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP.

2024 Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners

Headliner

Audience Award Winner: Monkey Man
Director: Dev Patel, Producers: Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, Sam Sahni, Antay Nagpal, Screenwriters: Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, John Collee

Narrative Feature Competition

Audience Award Winner: Bob Trevino Likes It
Director/Screenwriter: Tracie Laymon, Producers: Tracie Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, Felipe Dieppa

Documentary Feature Competition

Audience Award Winner: Resynator
Director: Alison Tavel, Producers: Kathryn Robson, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Sara Nesson, Barbara McDonough, Christopher Noviello

Narrative Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: My Dead Friend Zoe
Director: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Producers: Paul Scanlan, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Terri Lubaroff, Ray Maiello, Mike Field, Richard Silverman, Robert Paschall Jr., Screenwriters: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, AJ Bermudez

Documentary Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: Clemente
Director: David Altrogge, Producers: Mike Blizzard, Mary Sabol, Sarah Altrogge, Jocelyn Hartnett, Stephen Turselli, Keith Ayers, Andrew Calvetti, Steve Burman, John Bennett Scanlon

Midnighter

Audience Award Winner: Oddity
Director/Screenwriter: Damian McCarthy, Producers: Katie Holly, Laura Tunstall, Evan Horan, Mette-Marie Kongsved

Visions

Audience Award Winner: Songs From the Hole
Director: Contessa Gayles, Producers: Contessa Gayles, Richie Reseda, David Felix Sutcliffe, Screenwriters: James "JJ'88" Jacobs, Contessa Gayles

Global presented by MUBI

Audience Award Winner: Bionico's Bachata
Director: Yoel Morales, Producer: Cristian Mojica, Screenwriters: Cristian Mojica, Yoel Morales

24 Beats Per Second presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Audience Award Winner: Faders Up: The John Aielli Experience
Directors: David Hartstein, Sam Wainwright Douglas, Producer: Shelby Hadden

Festival Favorite

Audience Award Winner: Sing Sing
Director: Greg Kwedar, Producers: Monique Walton, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Screenwriters: Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

SHORTS FILM PROGRAM presented by You42

Narrative Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: Can
Director/Screenwriter: Kailee McGee, Producers: JP Bolles, Kailee McGee

Documentary Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: Frank
Director: David Gauvey Herbert, Producers: David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Abigail Rowe, Nate Hurtsellers

Animated Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: A Crab in the Pool
Directors/Screenwriters/Producers: Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel

Midnight Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: Meat Puppet
Director/Screenwriter: Eros V, Producers: Leah Draws, Masha Thorpe

Texas Short Competiton

Audience Award Winner: Sangre Violenta / Sangre Violeta
Directors: Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez, Producers: Maggie M. Bailey, Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez

Music Video Competition

Audience Award Winner: Dillon Francis - 'LA on Acid'
Director/Screenwriter: Parker Seaman, Producers: Melissa Langaas, Parker Seaman

TV PROGRAM

TV Premiere

Audience Award Winner: STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A.
Director: Jamila Wignot, Producers: Jamila Wignot, Kara Elverson

TV Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: Hacks Season 3 Premiere
Showrunners: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Director: Lucia Aniello, Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett

Independent TV Pilot Competition

Audience Award Winner: Neo-Dome
Director: Bonnie Discepolo, Screenwriter: Matt Pfeffer, Producers: Anna Camp, Michael Johnson, Matt Pfeffer, Mark Pfeffer, Valerie Steinberg

XR EXPERIENCE

XR Experience Competition

Audience Award Winner: Last We Left Off
Directors: Connor Illsley, Jon Riera, Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Producers: Cameron MacLaren, Peter Fisher, Connor Illsley, Jon Riera, Screenwriter: Grayson Moore

XR Experience Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: Emperor
Directors: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen, Producers: Oriane Hurard, Katharina Weser, Jeanne Marchalot, Screenwriters: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen

XR Experience Special Events

Audience Award Winner: Kiss/Crash
Director: Adam Cole

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Red Carpet + Post-Screening Q&As

Exclusive 2024 SXSW Studio Interviews

2024 SXSW Keynotes & Featured Speakers

 

Watch SXSW On Demand

Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with Host Juju Green, best known as Straw Hat Goofy across the social media channels. Watch Conference Keynotes and select Featured Sessions on our official SXSW YouTube Channel. Browse the full list of available on demand content and stay tuned for more event recaps.

See Ya Next Year

Coordinate your calendars and save PTO accordingly, the SXSW Conference & Festivals returns to Austin, TX from March 7-15, 2025. The sooner you snag your badge, the better savings for you and your creative crew. Explore sxsw.com/attend for more information.

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with the SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information throughout the year – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates.

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

(Teaser Photo:) Dev Patel at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Premiere of Monkey Man - Photo by Tim Strauss; (Hero Photo:) Dev Patel signs autographs before the World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Aaron Rogosin

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.