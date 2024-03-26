2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners Announced

Fans from around the world were out in full force at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin from March 8-16. The popcorn has been swept, red carpets rolled up, and votes have been counted for the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Audience Award Winners! During nine days of screenings, winners were voted on by event attendees that connected with the stories presented in the SXSW 2024 lineup.
"We knew our audiences would flip for our program filled with explosive studio films, surprising indie dramas and comedies, riveting TV, powerful documentaries, gripping gems from around the world, and groundbreaking XR – and yet the reaction still exceeded our expectations. The sheer joy of the shared cinema experience was undeniable all week long, and we can’t wait for these films to find audiences after SXSW!" – Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV
Feature films were screened in the following categories: Headliner, Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Narrative Spotlight, Documentary Spotlight, Midnighter, Visions, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats Per Second presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Festival Favorite. The TV program consisted of TV Premiere, TV Spotlight, and the Independent TV Pilot Competition. The SXSW 2024 Short Film Programs presented by You42 held six competitive sections: Narrative Short Competition, Documentary Short Competition, Animated Short Competition, Midnight Short Competition, Texas Short Competition, and Music Video Competition. XR Experience Competition, XR Spotlight, and XR Special Event programming rounded out the Film & TV Festival program.
The Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2024 Jury and Special Awards. Audience Award Winners were certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP.
2024 Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners
Headliner
Audience Award Winner: Monkey Man
Director: Dev Patel, Producers: Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, Sam Sahni, Antay Nagpal, Screenwriters: Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, John Collee
Narrative Feature Competition
Audience Award Winner: Bob Trevino Likes It
Director/Screenwriter: Tracie Laymon, Producers: Tracie Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, Felipe Dieppa
Documentary Feature Competition
Audience Award Winner: Resynator
Director: Alison Tavel, Producers: Kathryn Robson, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Sara Nesson, Barbara McDonough, Christopher Noviello
Narrative Spotlight
Audience Award Winner: My Dead Friend Zoe
Director: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Producers: Paul Scanlan, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Terri Lubaroff, Ray Maiello, Mike Field, Richard Silverman, Robert Paschall Jr., Screenwriters: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, AJ Bermudez
Documentary Spotlight
Audience Award Winner: Clemente
Director: David Altrogge, Producers: Mike Blizzard, Mary Sabol, Sarah Altrogge, Jocelyn Hartnett, Stephen Turselli, Keith Ayers, Andrew Calvetti, Steve Burman, John Bennett Scanlon
Midnighter
Audience Award Winner: Oddity
Director/Screenwriter: Damian McCarthy, Producers: Katie Holly, Laura Tunstall, Evan Horan, Mette-Marie Kongsved
Visions
Audience Award Winner: Songs From the Hole
Director: Contessa Gayles, Producers: Contessa Gayles, Richie Reseda, David Felix Sutcliffe, Screenwriters: James "JJ'88" Jacobs, Contessa Gayles
Global presented by MUBI
Audience Award Winner: Bionico's Bachata
Director: Yoel Morales, Producer: Cristian Mojica, Screenwriters: Cristian Mojica, Yoel Morales
24 Beats Per Second presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Audience Award Winner: Faders Up: The John Aielli Experience
Directors: David Hartstein, Sam Wainwright Douglas, Producer: Shelby Hadden
Festival Favorite
Audience Award Winner: Sing Sing
Director: Greg Kwedar, Producers: Monique Walton, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Screenwriters: Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
SHORTS FILM PROGRAM presented by You42
Narrative Short Competition
Audience Award Winner: Can
Director/Screenwriter: Kailee McGee, Producers: JP Bolles, Kailee McGee
Documentary Short Competition
Audience Award Winner: Frank
Director: David Gauvey Herbert, Producers: David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Abigail Rowe, Nate Hurtsellers
Animated Short Competition
Audience Award Winner: A Crab in the Pool
Directors/Screenwriters/Producers: Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel
Midnight Short Competition
Audience Award Winner: Meat Puppet
Director/Screenwriter: Eros V, Producers: Leah Draws, Masha Thorpe
Texas Short Competiton
Audience Award Winner: Sangre Violenta / Sangre Violeta
Directors: Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez, Producers: Maggie M. Bailey, Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez
Music Video Competition
Audience Award Winner: Dillon Francis - 'LA on Acid'
Director/Screenwriter: Parker Seaman, Producers: Melissa Langaas, Parker Seaman
TV PROGRAM
TV Premiere
Audience Award Winner: STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A.
Director: Jamila Wignot, Producers: Jamila Wignot, Kara Elverson
TV Spotlight
Audience Award Winner: Hacks Season 3 Premiere
Showrunners: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Director: Lucia Aniello, Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett
Independent TV Pilot Competition
Audience Award Winner: Neo-Dome
Director: Bonnie Discepolo, Screenwriter: Matt Pfeffer, Producers: Anna Camp, Michael Johnson, Matt Pfeffer, Mark Pfeffer, Valerie Steinberg
XR EXPERIENCE
XR Experience Competition
Audience Award Winner: Last We Left Off
Directors: Connor Illsley, Jon Riera, Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Producers: Cameron MacLaren, Peter Fisher, Connor Illsley, Jon Riera, Screenwriter: Grayson Moore
XR Experience Spotlight
Audience Award Winner: Emperor
Directors: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen, Producers: Oriane Hurard, Katharina Weser, Jeanne Marchalot, Screenwriters: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen
XR Experience Special Events
Audience Award Winner: Kiss/Crash
Director: Adam Cole