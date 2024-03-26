2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners Announced

Fans from around the world were out in full force at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin from March 8-16. The popcorn has been swept, red carpets rolled up, and votes have been counted for the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Audience Award Winners! During nine days of screenings, winners were voted on by event attendees that connected with the stories presented in the SXSW 2024 lineup.

"We knew our audiences would flip for our program filled with explosive studio films, surprising indie dramas and comedies, riveting TV, powerful documentaries, gripping gems from around the world, and groundbreaking XR – and yet the reaction still exceeded our expectations. The sheer joy of the shared cinema experience was undeniable all week long, and we can’t wait for these films to find audiences after SXSW!" – Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV

Feature films were screened in the following categories: Headliner, Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Narrative Spotlight, Documentary Spotlight, Midnighter, Visions, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats Per Second presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Festival Favorite. The TV program consisted of TV Premiere, TV Spotlight, and the Independent TV Pilot Competition. The SXSW 2024 Short Film Programs presented by You42 held six competitive sections: Narrative Short Competition, Documentary Short Competition, Animated Short Competition, Midnight Short Competition, Texas Short Competition, and Music Video Competition. XR Experience Competition, XR Spotlight, and XR Special Event programming rounded out the Film & TV Festival program.

The Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2024 Jury and Special Awards. Audience Award Winners were certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP.

2024 Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners



Headliner

Audience Award Winner: Monkey Man

Director: Dev Patel, Producers: Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, Sam Sahni, Antay Nagpal, Screenwriters: Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, John Collee

Narrative Feature Competition

Audience Award Winner: Bob Trevino Likes It

Director/Screenwriter: Tracie Laymon, Producers: Tracie Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, Felipe Dieppa

Documentary Feature Competition

Audience Award Winner: Resynator

Director: Alison Tavel, Producers: Kathryn Robson, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Sara Nesson, Barbara McDonough, Christopher Noviello

Narrative Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: My Dead Friend Zoe

Director: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Producers: Paul Scanlan, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Terri Lubaroff, Ray Maiello, Mike Field, Richard Silverman, Robert Paschall Jr., Screenwriters: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, AJ Bermudez

Documentary Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: Clemente

Director: David Altrogge, Producers: Mike Blizzard, Mary Sabol, Sarah Altrogge, Jocelyn Hartnett, Stephen Turselli, Keith Ayers, Andrew Calvetti, Steve Burman, John Bennett Scanlon

Midnighter

Audience Award Winner: Oddity

Director/Screenwriter: Damian McCarthy, Producers: Katie Holly, Laura Tunstall, Evan Horan, Mette-Marie Kongsved

Visions

Audience Award Winner: Songs From the Hole

Director: Contessa Gayles, Producers: Contessa Gayles, Richie Reseda, David Felix Sutcliffe, Screenwriters: James "JJ'88" Jacobs, Contessa Gayles

Global presented by MUBI

Audience Award Winner: Bionico's Bachata

Director: Yoel Morales, Producer: Cristian Mojica, Screenwriters: Cristian Mojica, Yoel Morales

24 Beats Per Second presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Audience Award Winner: Faders Up: The John Aielli Experience

Directors: David Hartstein, Sam Wainwright Douglas, Producer: Shelby Hadden

Festival Favorite

Audience Award Winner: Sing Sing

Director: Greg Kwedar, Producers: Monique Walton, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Screenwriters: Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

SHORTS FILM PROGRAM presented by You42

Narrative Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: Can

Director/Screenwriter: Kailee McGee, Producers: JP Bolles, Kailee McGee

Documentary Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: Frank

Director: David Gauvey Herbert, Producers: David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Abigail Rowe, Nate Hurtsellers

Animated Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: A Crab in the Pool

Directors/Screenwriters/Producers: Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel

Midnight Short Competition

Audience Award Winner: Meat Puppet

Director/Screenwriter: Eros V, Producers: Leah Draws, Masha Thorpe

Texas Short Competiton

Audience Award Winner: Sangre Violenta / Sangre Violeta

Directors: Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez, Producers: Maggie M. Bailey, Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez

Music Video Competition

Audience Award Winner: Dillon Francis - 'LA on Acid'

Director/Screenwriter: Parker Seaman, Producers: Melissa Langaas, Parker Seaman

TV PROGRAM

TV Premiere

Audience Award Winner: STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A.

Director: Jamila Wignot, Producers: Jamila Wignot, Kara Elverson

TV Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: Hacks Season 3 Premiere

Showrunners: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Director: Lucia Aniello, Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett

Independent TV Pilot Competition

Audience Award Winner: Neo-Dome

Director: Bonnie Discepolo, Screenwriter: Matt Pfeffer, Producers: Anna Camp, Michael Johnson, Matt Pfeffer, Mark Pfeffer, Valerie Steinberg

XR EXPERIENCE

XR Experience Competition

Audience Award Winner: Last We Left Off

Directors: Connor Illsley, Jon Riera, Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Producers: Cameron MacLaren, Peter Fisher, Connor Illsley, Jon Riera, Screenwriter: Grayson Moore

XR Experience Spotlight

Audience Award Winner: Emperor

Directors: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen, Producers: Oriane Hurard, Katharina Weser, Jeanne Marchalot, Screenwriters: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen

XR Experience Special Events

Audience Award Winner: Kiss/Crash

Director: Adam Cole