2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Lineup Announced with 3 Body Problem as the Opening Night TV Premiere

"Buckle up, folks! The first wave of our spectacular lineup for SXSW 2024 is here. Brace yourselves for an epic mix of films, TV, and XR experiences that will deliver a high-octane blend of entertainment and inspiration to our legendary audiences. We're excited to open our TV Premieres with the must-see 3 Body Problem and thrilled to welcome The Fall Guy as our explosive Centerpiece screening. Get ready, y'all, March in Austin is fast approaching and we're throwing a party you don't want to miss!" - Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV

Since 1987, SXSW takes over Austin to unveil the latest and greatest in wonderful, wild, and weird storytelling. From the small screen to the big screen, festival goers can enjoy Documentaries, TV Pilots, Animated Shorts, Music Videos, XR Projects, and so much more.

Feature Highlights include the Opening Night TV Premiere, 3 Body Problem created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo; David Leitch's thriller The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt; Babes written by Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz; and Documentary Spotlight selection Cheech & Chong's Last Movie from David Bushell.

Discover feature films across the diverse screening categories of the 2024 festival, curate your schedule, and prepare to fall in love with your next cinematic faves! Categories include: Headliner; Narrative Feature Competition; Documentary Feature Competition; Narrative Spotlight; Documentary Spotlight; Visions; Midnighter; Global; 24 Beats Per Second; Festival Favorite, and Special Screening. The TV program consists of TV Premieres, TV Spotlight, and the Independent TV Pilot Competition. The Shorts Film Program will present seven competitive sections. XR Experience Competition, XR Spotlight and XR Special Events programming round out the Film & TV Festival program. All Categories with the exception of Special Screenings and TV Spotlight will be eligible for section-specific Audience Awards.

2024 Film & TV Festival Lineup

Headliner

Big names, big talent featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema. BabesDirector: Pamela Adlon, Producers: Ilana Glazer, Josh Rabinowitz, Susie Fox, Ashley Fox, Breean Pojunas, Screenwriters: Ilana Glazer, Josh Rabinowitz After becoming pregnant from a one-night stand, Eden leans on her married best friend and mother of two, Dawn, to guide her through gestation and beyond. Cast: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, John Carroll Lynch, Hasan Minhaj (World Premiere) The Fall GuyDirector: David Leitch, Producers: Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Ryan Gosling, Guymon Casady, Screenwriter: Drew Pearce Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—directed by his ex, Jody Moreno—goes missing. Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Narrative Feature Competition

World premieres showcasing the art of storytelling by emerging voices. Audrey (Australia)Director: Natalie Bailey, Producers: Michael Wrenn, Dan Lake, Shannon Wilson-McClinton, Diya Eid, Screenwriter: Lou Sanz Self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie has given her daughter Audrey everything, so when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity. Cast: Jackie Van Beek, Josephine Blazier, Hannah Diviney, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (World Premiere) Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 PartsDirector/Screenwriter: Shaun Seneviratne, Producers: Shaun Seneviratne, Doron Jepaul Mitchell The romantic reunion of Ben Santhanaraj and Suzanne Hopper is thwarted when Suzanne's boss asks her to work during their holiday road trip in Sri Lanka. Cast: Sathya Sridharan, Anastasia Olowin (World Premiere) The Black Sea (United States, Bulgaria)Directors: Crystal Moselle, Derrick B. Harden, Producers: Izabella Tzenkova, Crystal Moselle Khalid, from Brooklyn, gets stuck in a small resort town on the Black Sea after chasing a money opportunity that goes wrong. Being the only black guy in the town, he quickly becomes the center of attention and finds an unexpected connection with a local. Cast: Derrick B. Harden, Irmena Chichikova, Samuel Finzi, Stoyo Mirkov (World Premiere) Bob Trevino Likes ItDirector/Screenwriter: Tracie Laymon, Producers: Tracie Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, Felipe Dieppa After searching for her estranged father online, a people-pleasing young woman unexpectedly forms a close bond with a grieving, childless man with the same name as her father on Facebook. Inspired by a true story. Cast: Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Rachel Bay Jones (World Premiere) Mamifera (Spain)Director/Screenwriter: Liliana Torres, Producers: Carla Sospedra, Miriam Porté, Gerard Marginedas Lola, happily child-free at 40, confronts an unexpected pregnancy, triggering a clash with societal norms. Amidst her reluctance to embrace motherhood, her boyfriend Bruno's desire adds a surprising twist in their expectations. Cast: Maria Rodríguez Soto, Enric Auquer, Ruth Llopis, Anna Alarcón, Ann Perelló, Amparo Fernández, Maria Ribera, Anna Bertran, Marina Rodríguez, Mireia Aixalà (World Premiere) We StrangersDirector/Screenwriter: Anu Valia, Producers: Olivia Wingate, Alex Bach, Zach Spicer, Joy Jorgensen, Miranda Kahn Rayelle Martin, a commercial cleaning woman in Gary, Indiana, stumbles into a new job cleaning the homes of several rich suburban families. While working, she tells one small lie that spins out of control. Cast: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Tina Lifford, Sarah Goldberg, Maria Dizzia, Kara Young, Hari Dhillon, Paul Adelstein, Mischa Reddy (World Premiere) We Were Dangerous (New Zealand)Director: Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, Producers: Morgan Waru, Polly Fryer, Screenwriter: Maddie Dai Nellie, Daisy, and Lou attend an institution for delinquent girls on an isolated island In 1950s New Zealand. The trio rail against the system, finding strength in their friendship. But this is challenged when the school’s matron divides them. Cast: Rima Te Wiata, Erana James, Nathalie Morris, Manaia Hall (World Premiere) We're All Gonna DieDirectors/Screenwriters: Freddie Wong, Matthew Arnold, Producer: Adam Maffei A struggling beekeeper is forced to team up with an emotionally raw EMT on a roadtrip to retrieve her bees (and his car) after their stuff is suddenly teleported across the country by a massive alien tentacle that looms over Earth. Cast: Ashly Burch, Jordan Rodrigues, Nicole Javier, Chase Mangum, Luis Antonius Canete, Tom E. Proctor, Clinton Lowe, Vin Vescio, Beth May, Alexander Chard (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Documentary Feature Competition

World premieres of captivating, real stories by emerging voices. A House Is Not A DiscoDirector: Brian J. Smith, Producers: Jeremy Truong, Joe Conforti What if you really did put all the gays on an island? In this vibrant portrait of queer paradise, Fire Island Pines, past and present blur as the iconic beach town bands together to celebrate its legacy and redefine itself for a new, inclusive era. (World Premiere) An Army of Women (Germany, Norway)Director: Julie Lunde Lillesæter, Producers: Natalya Sarch, Julie Lunde Lillesæter A group of women in Austin, Texas, join forces to legally challenge the system that allowed their rapists to walk free. An Army of Women is the landmark story of women fighting to hold law enforcement accountable, with resounding relevance worldwide. (World Premiere) Grand Theft Hamlet (United Kingdom)Directors/Screenwriters: Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Producers: Rebecca Wolff, Julia Ton Shot entirely inside the video game Grand Theft Auto, this documentary charts the hilarious and profoundly moving story of two out of work actors as they try to stage a full production of Hamlet within this notoriously violent digital world. (World Premiere) The In Between (United States, Mexico)Director: Robie Flores, Producers: Alejandro J Flores, Kellen Quinn Following her brother’s death, filmmaker Robie Flores returns home to the Texas-Mexico border. Dancing playfully between personal and collective coming-of-age experiences, Robie rediscovers the possibilities of joy in the aftermath of grief. (World Premiere) ResynatorDirector: Alison Tavel, Producers: Kathryn Robson, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Sara Nesson, Barbara McDonough, Christopher Noviello In unearthing a revolutionary synthesizer her late father invented in the 1970s, Alison Tavel not only revives his mission to share it with the world, she unexpectedly forges a deep bond with the father she never got the chance to know. Featuring Alison Tavel, Grace Potter, Peter Gabriel, Jon Anderson, Fred Armisen, Money Mark, Gotye, Mike Gordon, Brian Kehew, Christian Castagno (World Premiere) RoleplayDirector: Katie Mathews, Producers: Darcy McKinnon, Jenny Mercein, Katie Mathews College students confront sexual violence on their campus through a transformative theater process. This urgent coming of age story follows young adults grappling with sex, consent, identity, and power on their paths to adulthood. (World Premiere) Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool PaintedDirectors: Isaac Gale, Ryan Olson, Producers: Isaac Gale, Paul Lovelace, David McMurry, Ryan Olson, Ben Wu Legendary musician Swamp Dogg, alongside housemates Moogstar and Guitar Shorty, have transformed their home into an artistic playground. Together, they navigate life in the tumultuous music industry. Featuring Swamp Dogg, Alonzo Williams, Moogstar, Tom Kenny, Guitar Shorty, Mike Judge, Dr. Jeri Williams, Johnny Knoxville, Naeem Juwan, John Prine (World Premiere) We Can Be HeroesDirectors: Carina Mia Wong, Alex Simmons, Producers: Jennifer Wood, Krista Manis, Carina Mia Wong, Alex Simmons A group of neurodivergent, queer, and self-proclaimed nerdy teenagers find solace at a LARP (live action role play) summer camp. They discover inner strength, heal from traumas, and emerge as their own heroes: both in fantasy and in reality. (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Narrative Spotlight

Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres. A Nice Indian BoyDirector: Roshan Sethi, Producers: Renee Witt, Charlie McSpadden, Andrew Calof, Justin Baldoni, Screenwriters: Eric Randall, Madhuri Shekar When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his family, his traditional Indian parents must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist-boyfriend and helping them plan the most fabulous Indian wedding their community has ever seen. Cast: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel, Peter S. Kim, Sas Goldberg (World Premiere) Cuckoo (Germany)Director/Screenwriter: Tilman Singer, Producers: Markus Halberschmidt, Josh Rosenbaum, Maria Tsigka, Ken Kao, Thor Bradwell, Ben Rimmer On a trip to the German Alps with her father and stepmother, Gretchen discovers that the resort town where they’re staying hides sinister secrets, as she’s plagued by strange noises and frightening visions of a woman pursuing her. Cast: Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Jan Bluthardt (International Premiere) Doin' ItDirector: Sara Zandieh, Producers: Anthony Bregman, Erica Matlin, Polly Auritt, Lilly Singh, Anita Verma-Lallian, Screenwriters: Lilly Singh, Sara Zandieh, Neel Patel A 30 year old Indian-American virgin gets a job teaching high school Sex Ed. Cast: Lilly Singh, Ana Gasteyer, Sabrina Jalees, Stephanie Beatriz, Mary Holland, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Trevor Salter, Sonia Dhillon Tully (World Premiere) I Don’t Understand YouDirectors: Brian Crano, David Craig, Producers: Kara Durrett, Jessamine Burgum, Jon Glickman, Joel Edgerton, Nash Edgerton, Screenwriters: Brian Crano, David Craig Following a devastating adoption scam, a couple go on an Italian vacation in an attempt to reconnect. After getting their rental car stuck in a countryside ditch, things begin to go awry. Between the torrential weather and language barrier, Dom, Cole and the Italians around them descend into a comical fiasco. Cast: Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, Nunzia Schiano, Morgan Spector, Eleonora Romandini (World Premiere) I Love You ForeverDirectors/Screenwriters: Cazzie David, Elisa Kalani, Producers: Diablo Cody, Lauren Hantz, Liana Weston, Mason Novick, Evan Silverberg, Billy Mulligan A subversive love story gone wrong that follows a young woman into and out of an emotionally abusive relationship. Cast: Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ray Nicholson, Jon Rudnitsky, Cazzie David, Raymond Cham Jr (World Premiere) I Wish You All The BestDirector/Screenwriter: Tommy Dorfman, Producers: Matt Kaplan, Tommy Dorfman After Ben, a non binary teen, is kicked out of their conservative parents house, they move in with their estranged sister and embark on a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family. Cast: Corey Fogelmanis, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Alexandra Daddario, Cole Sprouse, Lena Dunham, Amy Landecker, Lexi Underwood, Lisa Yamada, Judson Mills, Brian Michael Smith (World Premiere) Magpie (United Kingdom)Director: Sam Yates, Producers: Kate Solomon, Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman, Camilla Bray, Nadia Khamlichi, Sierra Garcia, Screenwriter: Tom Bateman When Ben and Anette's daughter is cast in a film alongside glamorous movie star Alicia, Ben is quickly drawn into Alicia's world. Anette is left at home with the baby, pushed to her emotional limits and psychologically on the brink. Cast: Daisy Ridley, Shazad Latif, Matilda Lutz, Hiba Ahmed, Cherrelle Skeete, Pippa Bennet-Warner, Alistair Petrie (World Premiere) My Dead Friend ZoeDirector: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Producers: Paul Scanlan, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Terri Lubaroff, Ray Maiello, Mike Field, Richard Silverman, Robert Paschall Jr., Screenwriters: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, AJ Bermudez Engaged in a mysterious relationship with her wise-cracking (and dead) best friend from the Army, a female veteran is summoned to the remote lake house of her estranged Vietnam vet grandfather. Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Gloria Reuben (World Premiere) Turtles (Canada, Belgium)Director/Screenwriter: David Lambert, Producers: Patrick Quinet, Christian Larouche After 35 years together, the seemingly perfect life that Thom and Henri had built started to go awry. They start to drift away from each other a little more each day. But Thom will do anything to save his relationship and rekindle their love. Cast: Dave Johns, Olivier Gourmet, Brigitte Poupart, Laurent Bonnet (North American Premiere) The UninvitedDirector/Screenwriter: Nadia Conners, Producers: Rosie Fellner, Carlos Enrique Cuscó, Ari Taboada Rose and Sammy's Hollywood Hills party takes a chaotic turn as elderly stranger Helen exposes hidden truths, reigniting old flames and unearthing secrets. Rose confronts her past, leaving everyone questioning their existence and desires. Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Lois Smith, Eva De Dominici, Rufus Sewell, Pedro Pascal, Michael Panes, Kate Comer, Roland Rubio, Annie Kurzen (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Documentary Spotlight

Midnighter

Exciting after-dark features for genre lovers and the terminally curious. AzraelDirector: E.L. Katz, Producers: Dan Kagan, Simon Barrett, Dave Caplan, Screenwriter: Simon Barrett Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Cast: Samara Weaving, Vic Carmen Sonne, Katariina Unt, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (World Premiere) FamilyDirector/Screenwriter: Benjamin Finkel, Producers: Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Benjamin Finkel Summer, 2002. Watching her sick father decline, 11-year-old Johanna makes a call for a good spirit to save him. But something else comes instead. Cast: Ruth Wilson, Ben Chaplin, Lucinda Lee Dawson Gray, Allan Corduner (World Premiere) Hood Witch (France)Director: Saïd Belktibia, Producer: Ladj Ly, Screenwriters: Saïd Belktibia, Louis Penicaut Nour makes a living from smuggling exotic animals for her city's marabouts, wishing to get her son out of the city and offer him a better future. But an exorcism turns into a tragedy and Nour has to face a wave of violence that could cost their lives. Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Denis Lavant, Jérémy Ferrari, Amine Zariouhi, Issaka Sawadogo (North American Premiere) Hunting Daze (Canada)Director/Screenwriter: Annick Blanc, Producers: Maria Gracia Turgeon, Annick Blanc Nina, a young, tempestuous woman, is taken in by a group of hunters in a remote cabin. In the midst of this tough, yet endearing, male microsociety, she feels like she finally belongs. A mysterious stranger’s arrival disrupts her newfound haven. Cast: Nahéma Ricci, Bruno Marcil, Frédéric Millaire-Zouvi, Marc Beaupré, Alexandre Landry, Maxime Genois, Noubi Ndiaye (World Premiere) It's What's InsideDirector/Screenwriter: Greg Jardin, Producers: William Rosenfeld, Jason Baum, Kate Andrews, Raúl Domingo A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. Cast: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, David Thompson (Texas Premiere) Kryptic (Canada, United Kingdom)Director: Kourtney Roy, Producers: Amber Ripley, Sophie Venner, Josh Huculiak, Screenwriter: Paul Bromley Kryptic is a psycho-thriller about a woman’s search for a missing monster hunter and her growing realization that she is inescapably linked to the creature being pursued. Cast: Chloe Pirrie, Jeff Gladstone, Jason Deline, Ali Rusu-Tahir, Christina Meredith Lewall, Patti Allen, Pam Kearns, Jennifer Copping (World Premiere) Oddity (Ireland)Director/Screenwriter: Damian McCarthy, Producers: Katie Holly, Laura Tunstall, Evan Horan In this new supernatural spectacle from Caveat's Damian McCarthy, a blind medium uncovers the truth behind her sister's death with the help of a frightening wooden mannequin. Cast: Gwilym Lee, Carolyn Bracken, Tadhg Murphy, Caroline Menton, Steve Wall, Jonathan French, Joe Rooney (World Premiere) Things Will Be DifferentDirector/Screenwriter: Michael Felker, Producers: Shane Spiegel, Jacob Rosenthal, Michael Felker In order to escape police after a robbery, two estranged siblings lay low in a metaphysical farmhouse that hides them away in a different time. There they reckon with a mysterious force that pushes their familial bonds to unnatural breaking points. Cast: Adam David Thompson, Riley Dandy, Chloe Skoczen, Justin Benson, Sarah Bolger, Jori Lynn Felker (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Visions

Audacious, risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity. Adrianne & The Castle (Canada)Director: Shannon Walsh, Producer: Ina Fichman, Screenwriters: Shannon Walsh, Laurel Sprengelmyer Adrianne & The Castle is an inventive, musical documentary about grief and the creative power of love, told through the astonishing story of Alan and Adrianne St-George and their hand-built castle in rural Illinois. (World Premiere) Birdeater (Australia)Directors: Jack Clark, Jim Weir, Producers: Stephanie Troost, Ulysses Oliver, Screenwriter: Jack Clark When a bride-to-be is invited to her own fiancé's bachelor party in the Australian outback, a night to remember takes a feral turn. Cast: Shabana Azeez, Mackenzie Fearnley, Ben Hunter, Jack Bannister, Clementine Anderson, Caroline McQuade (International Premiere) Dead MailDirectors/Screenwriters: Kyle McConaghy, Joe DeBoer, Producers: Zachary Weil, Brett Arndt An ominous, bloody help note finds its way to the desk of a seasoned "dead letter" investigator at a 1980's Midwestern post office, leading him down a violent, unforeseen path to a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his demented business associate.Cast: Sterling Macer, Jr., John Fleck, Susan Priver, Micki Jackson, Nick Heyman, Tomas Boykin (World Premiere) Dory Previn: On My Way To WhereDirectors: Julia Greenberg, Dianna Dilworth, Producer: Amy Hobby A documentary about Dory Previn, an MGM lyricist and influential 1970s cult singer-songwriter who famously goes public about her schizophrenia diagnosis, ultimately accepting her voices and anticipating a modern-day neurodiversity movement. (World Premiere) Songs from the HoleDirector: Contessa Gayles, Producers: Contessa Gayles, Richie Reseda, David Felix Sutcliffe, Screenwriters: James "JJ'88" Jacobs, Contessa Gayles An incarcerated musician struggles for healing and peace as he comes of age in this documentary visual album composed behind bars. (World Premiere) The Trouble With Mr Doodle (United Kingdom)Directors: Ed Perkins, Jaimie D'Cruz, Producers: Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn This is the story of an extraordinary boy born into an ordinary family in an unremarkable English town and how a childhood passion threatened to take over his life, his home and his mind. (World Premiere) Back to Top »

24 Beats Per Second

Global

Artful international films, featuring premieres, festival favorites, and more presented by MUBI Bionico's Bachata (Dominican Republic)Director: Yoel Morales, Producer: Cristian Mojica, Screenwriters: Cristian Mojica, Yoel Morales Bionico is a hopeless romantic addicted to crack, who must take control of his life before his fiancée leaves a rehabilitation center. A raw vision of love in a hostile Caribbean city. Cast: Manuel Raposo, Ana Minier, El Napo, Yasser Michelen, Barbara Plaza, Donis Tavaras (World Premiere) Krzyk - Losing Control (Germany)Director: Ewa Wikiel, Producer: Ibrahim-Utku Erdogan, Screenwriters: Halina Rasinski, Ewa Wikiel When a young bacteriologist witnesses a car accident, she becomes entangled in the life of the deceased, which triggers the suppressed loss of her unborn child. Cast: Gina Henkel, Anton Weil, Pawel Delag, Wiktoria Gorodecka, Natalia Mateo, Marek Pys (International Premiere) Malta (Argentina, Colombia, Norway)Director/Screenwriter: Natalia Santa, Producer: Kiran Fernandes Mariana is young, systematic, unattached and wants to go far away. Malta is her destination. Before she gets there, inspired by an improbable love affair, she will make another trip, one inside herself. Cast: Estefanía Piñeres, Patricia Tamayo, Emmanuel Restrepo, Diego Cremonesi (World Premiere) My Sextortion Diary (Spain)Director/Screenwriter: Patricia Franquesa, Producers: Patricia Franquesa, Mireia Graell The thriller documentary about how Pati, the film's director, embarks in a digital blackmail situation after her computer is stolen. (World Premiere) Natatorium (Iceland)Director/Screenwriter: Helena Stefánsdóttir, Producers: Sunna Guðnadóttir, Heather Millard, Julia Elomäki A young girl stays with her estranged grandparents in the city while she auditions for an art group. When the family gathers after a long time to celebrate the girl's acceptance into the group, an ugly family secret emerges. Cast: Ilmur María Arnarsdóttir, Arnar Dan Kristjánsson, Elin Petersdottir, Kristín Pétursdóttir, Stefania Berndsen, Stormur Jón Kormákur Baltasarsson, Jónas Alfreð Birkisson, Valur Freyr Einarsson (North American Premiere) Back to Top »

Festival Favorite

Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world. Gasoline RainbowDirectors: Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross, Producers: Michael Gottwald, Carlos Zozaya, Claire Haley, Joanne Feinberg, Lauren Cargo, Jesy Buhl, Olivia Lloyd Five small-town teenagers embark on one last adventure by van, boat, train, and foot, careening into the new frontier of adulthood as they search for the mysterious Party at the End of the World. Cast: Makai Garza, Micah Bunch, Tony Aburto, Nichole Dukes, Nathalie Garcia (North American Premiere) The Moogai (Australia)Director/Screenwriter: Jon Bell, Producers: Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings The Moogai is the story of a family terrorized by a child-stealing spirit. Cast: Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt, Tessa Rose, Clarence Ryan, Toby Leonard Moore, Bella Heathcote (Texas Premiere) The Queen of My Dreams (Canada)Director/Screenwriter: Fawzia Mirza, Producers: Andria Wilson Mirza, Jason Levangie, Marc Tetreault When Azra's father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, she finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined; from her estranged mother’s youth in Karachi to her own coming of age in rural Canada. Cast: Amrit Kaur, Hamza Haq, Nimra Bucha, Ayana Manji, Gul-e-Rana, Meher Jaffri, Ali A. Kazmi (U.S. Premiere) Sasquatch SunsetDirectors: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner, Producers: Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen, George Rush, Screenwriter: David Zellner A year in the life of a singular family. Cast: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Christophe Zajac-Denek, Nathan Zellner (Texas Premiere) Sing SingDirector: Greg Kwedar, Producers: Monique Walton, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Screenwriters: Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar A theater troupe finds escape from the realities of incarceration through the creativity of putting on a play in this film based on a real-life rehabilitation program and featuring a cast that includes formerly incarcerated actors. Cast: Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, Paul Raci, Sean San José (U.S. Premiere) Toll (Brazil)Director/Screenwriter: Carolina Markowicz, Producers: Karen Castanho, Luis Urbano, Fernando Fraiha, Bianca Villar, Sandro Aguilar, Carolina Markowicz Suellen, a toll booth attendant, realizes she can use her job to raise some extra money illegally. But this is only for a noble cause: to send her son to an expensive gay conversion workshop led by a renowned foreign priest. Cast: Maeve Jinkings, Kauan Alvarenga, Thomás Aquino, Aline Marta Maia, Isac Graça (U.S. Premiere) Back to Top »

TV Premiere

World premieres of prestige TV series premieres from acclaimed showrunners and directors. 3 Body ProblemShowrunners/Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo, Directors: Derek Tsang, Andrew Stanton, Jeremy Podeswa, Minkie Spiro, Screenwriters: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo, Rose Cartwright, Madhuri Shekar In this adaptation of the internationally celebrated bestseller, a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. Cast: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce (World Premiere) Black TwitterDirector: Prentice Penny Based on Jason Parham’s Wired article A People’s History of Black Twitter, this three-part series charts the rise, the movements, the voices, and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force. (World Premiere) Jerrod Carmichael Reality ShowDirector: Ari Katcher, Producer: Maya Seidler Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show is a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth. Created by Carmichael, Ari Katcher and Eli Despres. Cast: Jerrod Carmichael (World Premiere) Photographer: Dan WintersShowrunner/Director: Pagan Danielle Harleman, Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Anna Barnes, Gene Gallerano, Brent Kunkle, Suzanne Giordano Austin, Texas based photographer Dan Winters is the da Vinci of contemporary photography. At the height of his craft, there is little Dan hasn’t accomplished with the help of his wife and manager Kathryn, but his success has come at a cost. (World Premiere) Ren FaireShowrunner/Director: Lance Oppenheim, Producers: Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Dani Bernfeld, David Gauvey Herbert, Sara Rodriguez, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Lance Oppenheim, Screenwriters: Max Allman, Nicholas Nazmi, Lance Oppenheim When the ailing king of America’s largest renaissance festival declares his retirement, an epic power struggle ensues between an actor, a former elephant trainer, and a kettle-corn kingpin to claim his throne. (World Premiere) Back to Top »

TV Spotlight

World premieres of new seasons of acclaimed shows and exciting series episodes. Hacks Season 3 PremiereShowrunners: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Director: Lucia Aniello, Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett A year after parting, Deborah Vance is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Lorenza Izzo (World Premiere) Magic City: An American FantasyShowrunner: Bayan Joonam, Director: Charles Todd, Producers: Ashley Brooke, Marlowe Blue A three-part series exploring the most famous strip club in the world and the celebrities, dancers, and founder who propelled it to its iconic status. Featuring: Michael "Mr. Magic" Barney Sr., Killer Mike, Gail Barney, Aubrey "Drake" Graham, Julian "Juju" Barney, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michael "Lil Mag" Barney Jr., Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Quavo (World Premiere) Star Trek: Discovery Final Season PremiereShowrunners: Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Director: Olatunde Osunsanmi, Producers: Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Screenwriter: Michelle Paradise Star Trek: Discovery is the hit original sci-fi drama series on Paramount+ and the service's first original Star Trek series. The upcoming fifth season is also the final season and conclusion to the epic adventures of the U.S.S. Discovery crew.Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, Callum Keith Rennie (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Independent TV Pilot Competition

Discover new pilots from indie talent. Bettendorf TalksShowrunners/Screenwriters: David Pasquesi, T.J. Jagodowski, Director: Jack C. Newell, Producers: David Pasquesi, T.J. Jagodowski, Shane Simmons, Jack C. Newell A washed up comedy duo use a small town talk show to relaunch their attempt at regaining former glory. Surrounded by folks who have bigger goals than talent to achieve them, they try their best…which might not be enough. Cast: David Pasquesi, T.J. Jagodowski, Sadieh Rifai, Emma Pope, Nnamdi Ngwe, Tim Kazurinksy, Ike Reilly, Brian King, Cassie Kramer (World Premiere) Halfrican AmericanShowrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Zeke Nicholson, Producers: Sophie Webb, Claire Glassford Zeke attends a cookout with his boisterous black family and estranged father. Based on a true story.Cast: Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Nicholson, Carl Tart, Laci Mosley, Ronnie Adrian, Andrew Hansen, Louisa Abernathy, Duane R. Shepard Sr. (World Premiere) Lucy & SaraShowrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Susan Park, Producer: Ryan Gage A darkly comedic exploration of two unlikely sisters learning to lean on each other after the death of their beloved father in spite of their seemingly toxic relationship.Cast: Susan Park, Nicolette Morrison, Jeremy Joyce, Mark Holgate (Texas Premiere) Marvin Is SorryShowrunners/Screenwriters: Brett Morrow, Alex Gehrlein, Jack Gacek, Director: Clint Pang, Producers: Aidan Erbter, Kenzie Packer After accidentally killing one of his fans during the filming of a YouTube video, famed YouTuber Marvin Weaver must save his career by teaming up with Tag Taggart, an alt-right news anchor bent on cultural domination.Cast: Sam Song Li, Matt Walton, Haskiri Velazquez, Lea Zawada, Donna Vivino, Lucas Caleb Rooney (World Premiere) Neo-DomeDirector: Bonnie Discepolo, Screenwriter: Matt Pfeffer, Producers: Anna Camp, Michael Johnson, Matt Pfeffer In a post economic collapse America, a woman travels alone towards the promise of a utopian dome on the horizon. When she negotiates a ride with strangers, we learn… trust no one on the road to the Neo-Dome.Cast: Anna Camp, Michael Mosley, Nicholas Logan, Anthony Discepolo (Texas Premiere) TossersShowrunners/Screenwriters/Directors: Chase Block, Bryce Van Leuven, Producer: Tim Rowberry The Tossers two-week scheme is put to the test by Sofia, and a huge order from Salt-Lake Middle School. Cast: Bryce Van Leuven, Natalie Rousseau, Cecil Jennings, Emily Hanley, Casey Hanley, Dejon Wallace, Tua Kealoha, Antonio Lexerot, Nan Weber, Alex Vaughn (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Narrative Short Competition

Documentary Short Competition

Animated Short Competition

Midnight Short Competition

Indulge your cravings for horror, gore, and dark comedy. The SXSW 2024 Shorts Film Program is presented by You42 Apotemnofilia (Spain)Director/Screenwriter: Jano Pita, Producer: Clinton Uriarte It is opening night, the theater is crowded and Clara, the leading actress, refuses to leave her dressing room. (US Premiere) The BleacherDirectors/Screenwriters: Nicole Daddona, Adam Wilder, Producers: Zeus Kontoyannis, Adam Wilder The disappearance of her sock at a local laundromat sends a fragile Rita over the edge. Hellbent on finding it, she searches deep and gets sucked into a washing machine, entering an otherworldly cycle from which she may never escape. (Texas Premiere) Dream CreepDirector/Screenwriter: Carlos A.F. Lopez, Producer: Megan Leonard, Bobby McHugh, Jonathan Caso, Zeus Kontoyannis A couple awakens in the night to sounds emanating from an unlikely orifice. (Texas Premiere) Inner DemonsDirector/Screenwriter: Jasmine J. Johnson, Producer: Mary Bonney Mya's forced to confront the darkness lurking within. (Texas Premiere) Lullaby (United Kingdom)Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Chi Thai A refugee is forced to confront her guilt. (World Premiere) Make Me a PizzaDirector: Talia Shea Levin, Screenwriters: Talia Shea Levin, Woody Coyote, Producers: Kara Grace Miller, Talia Shea Levin Bored Housewife seduces Hot Pizza Guy for free pizza, but is desire worth $29.99? (World Premiere) Meat Puppet (United Kingdom)Director/Screenwriter: Eros V, Producers: Leah Draws, Masha Thorpe On the day he promised his girlfriend he’d grow up, a man-child inadvertently traps his soul inside a puppet. (World Premiere) TightDirector/Screenwriter: Jessica Barr, Producers: Jessica Barr, Sarah Whelden, Kelly Wilcox, Nate Comay A woman grappling with difficulty finding sexual pleasure after childbirth falls back on an old coping habit. (World Premiere) Transylvanie (France)Director: Rodrigue Huart, Screenwriters: Rodrigue Huart, David Alexander Cassan, Axel Würsten, Producer: Lucie Vigier Ewa is a 10-year-old girl living in a high building in a quiet town. She's an odd, lonely child and for good reason: she's convinced of being a vampire. (Texas Premiere) Back to Top »

Texas Short Competition

Vibrant work filmed in, inspired by, or connected to the Lone Star State. The SXSW 2024 Shorts Film Program is presented by You42 BeepsDirector/Producer: Kirk Johnson Sleep-deprived Sam sets out to find the source of chirping smoke alarms outside his window and discovers unexpected truths about himself, his neighbors and his place in the world. It’s a documentary. (World Premiere) Hair CareDirector: Fatima Wardy, Screenwriter: Karl-Mary Akre, Producer: Mary-Elizabeth Esquibel When her braider disappears on her without finishing her hair, a young woman must traverse a fantastically animated Ivory Coast in order to track her down. (Texas Premiere) Jedo's DeadDirector/Screenwriter: Sara Nimeh, Producers: Michael Mittelstaedt, Jeff Walker, Ellyn Church When a young Middle Eastern girl unexpectedly finds her deceased grandfather, she is forced to grapple with the earthly ritual and spiritual loose ends of loss. (World Premiere) Live From the CloudsDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Mackie Mallison A kaleidoscopic journey through the imaginations of the filmmaker’s Japanese-American family and their longings to find home. (Texas Premiere) The PassingDirectors: Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan, Screenwriter: Ivete Lucas, Producer: Patrick Bresnan A Texas veterinarian must help his neighbor Cindy through one of the hardest days of her life. (Texas Premiere) The Queen vs TexasDirectors: Emil Lozada, Raemonn James, Producer: Emil Lozada In the face of Texas' oppressive stance on LGBTQIA+ communities, a resolute queer activist and drag queen leads a movement to empower her community through the art of self-expression and the fight for social justice. (Texas Premiere) Sangre Violenta / Sangre VioletaDirectors: Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez, Producers: Maggie M. Bailey, Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez Why does the Mexican government consider the feminist movement a bigger threat than most drug cartels? This short documentary interweaves three powerful narratives, shedding light on the motivations behind feminist activism in Mexico. (World Premiere) Back to Top »

Music Video Competition

XR Experience Competition

XR Experience Spotlight

XR Experience Special Event