Ready to add some premieres to your queue this holiday season? Bring your friends and family together for some quality bonding time and connect with some SX alumni. We've got some exciting titles from the SXSW Film & TV festival to hold you over while you plan out your trip to Austin in 2025.

From Kyle Mooney comes a blast from the past cultural moment from New Years Eve in 1999 with Y2K starring Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison and more; Take a trip through the life of an award-winning songwriter/artist in The World According to Allee Willis as Allee Willis records her life starting in the 1950's; follow that up with Me Little Me starring A'Keyah Dasia Williams as she finds herself unexpectedly promoted and dealing with the pressures of a male-dominated industry.

The Gutter

World Premiere, Narrative Spotlight

Walt (lover of threesomes, hater of shirts) strikes up an unlikely friendship with a former Pro Bowler as they discover he might be THE GOAT of the lanes. The only things standing in their way are racism, alcoholism and Linda "The Crusher" Curson.

In theaters and on demand November 1.

Me Little Me

World Premiere, Narrative Spotlight

After receiving an unexpected promotion, an ambitious young woman grapples with demanding expectations and rising pressure in a male-dominated industry as her mental health and relationships decline. As cold reminders of her past begin to find their way in, she struggles to find happiness as tensions build.

Coming to Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video November 8.

The World According to Allee Willis

World Premiere, Documentary Feature

Songwriter/artist Allee Willis began filming her life as a kid in 1950s Detroit and never stopped. She pursued creative expression at all costs while struggling with not fitting established gender and sexual norms… until she found a path to love.

In theaters starting November 15 and on digital November 22.

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird

North American Premiere, Documentary Feature

A film charting the artistic and personal relationship between Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala (At the Drive-In / The Mars Volta) told almost entirely through hundreds of hours of self shot footage filmed by Omar over the last 40 years.

Only in Theaters November 20.

The Black Sea

World Premiere, Narrative Feature

Khalid, from Brooklyn, gets stuck in a small resort town on the Black Sea after chasing a money opportunity that goes wrong. Being the only black guy in the town, he quickly becomes the center of attention and finds unexpected connection with a...

In theaters November 22.

Y2K

World Premiere, Narrative Feature

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

In theaters December 6.

Who I Am Not

North American Premiere, Documentary Spotlight

There is male, there is female, and then there is i. Born male and female within one single body, a beauty queen and a male presenting activist break the intersex taboo through a personal and intimate exploration of truth, faith, and belonging.

Premieres on December 30 on PBS.

