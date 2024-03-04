Sean Wang and Sam Davis win the Documentary Short Competition award for “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)” at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival - Photo by Frazer Harrison

SXSW Film & TV Alumni to Watch at the 2024 Oscars

By Olivia Cruz

03/4/2024

Film & TV


Spring in Austin is beautiful with big Texas sunsets, plants warming up from winter, and creatives from around the world flocking to the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

The nine-day event is a whirlwind of World Premieres, Conference Sessions, and is often considered a launchpad for artists both behind and in front of the camera.

Expect the unexpected each March and you just might witness history in the making. From a 2022 SXSW World Premiere to the 2023 Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Oscars including Best Picture, the Daniels for Director, Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Key Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, and Original Screenplay.

Learn more about SXSW Film & TV Festival Alumni we're celebrating this March as Academy Award® Nominees.

2024 Oscar Nominees & SXSW Alumni

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)
SXSW 2023 Official Selection
Directed by Sean Wang, starring Chang Li Hua and Yi Yan Fuei

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"The Fire Inside"
SXSW 2023 Official Selection Flamin' Hot
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren, performed by Becky G

SXSW is an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® Short Film competition, as well as BAFTA nominations, and Independent Spirit Awards. Winners of our Best Animated, Best Narrative, and Best Documentary Short Film categories become eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards (Oscars). Any British Short Film or Animation that screens at SXSW is eligible for BAFTA nomination.

