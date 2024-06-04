SXSW Vault: Summer Shorts Collection

SXSW Vault: Summer Shorts Collection

Alumni Highlights From 2009

By Olivia Cruz

06/4/2024

Film & TV


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

We're digging deep into the SXSW Film & TV Festival vault to feature short-form films perfect to catch during your lunch break, poolside, or bedtime routine. 

This summer, celebrate shorts with a collection pulled straight from the Festival Archives filled with captivating Narrative, Documentary, Animated, and other projects lasting less than 40 minutes. Watch alumni films in full, like SXSW 2009 Reel Short Jury Award Winner THOMPSON, directed by Jason Tippet, and Luc Perez's animated story Shaman.

Winners of the SXSW Shorts categories are eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards (Oscars). Additionally, British Short Film or British Short Animation SXSW Official Selections are is eligible for a BAFTA nomination.

Browse the official SXSW Shorts Vimeo Collection to catch additional bite-sized films from SXSW's past. Hungry for highlights? Learn more about screening standouts from each season in the SXSW Film & TV Awards Winners Archive.

THOMPSON - Directed by Jason Tippet

SXSW 2009 Narrative Short

In their senior year of high school, a Newhall-area friendship is tested as the pair realize they're headed in different directions.

Happy 95 Birthday Grandpa - Directed by Gary Huggins

SXSW 2009 Narrative Short

A coming-of-age story following a young man balancing a lingering adolescence and a harsh, sexually-charged teenage world.

Her Morning Elegance - By Oren Lavie

SXSW 2009 Music Video

Oren Lavie partnered with animators Yuval and Merav Nathan to use a bed in a white fitted sheet as their backdrop; while clothing, bed linen, and other belongings are used to move the main character through the story.

Shaman - Directed by Luc Perez

SXSW 2009 Animated Short

In order to survive in his harsh climate Utaaq, a young Inuit hunter, has to become a Shaman.

Cattle Call - Directed by Matthew Rankin & Mike Maryniuk

SXSW 2009 Experimental Short

A documentary capturing the wild, weird, and whimsical language of auctioneering with a variety of animation styles and techniques.

 

Watch SXSW On Demand

Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with Host Juju Green, best known as Straw Hat Goofy across the social media channels. Watch Conference Keynotes and select Featured Sessions on our official SXSW YouTube Channel.

See Y'all Next Year

Coordinate your calendars and save PTO accordingly for SXSW 2025! The SXSW Conference & Festivals return March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates. 2025 applications open late this summer beginning with the SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25.

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.