SXSW Vault: Summer Shorts Collection

We're digging deep into the SXSW Film & TV Festival vault to feature short-form films perfect to catch during your lunch break, poolside, or bedtime routine.

This summer, celebrate shorts with a collection pulled straight from the Festival Archives filled with captivating Narrative, Documentary, Animated, and other projects lasting less than 40 minutes. Watch alumni films in full, like SXSW 2009 Reel Short Jury Award Winner THOMPSON, directed by Jason Tippet, and Luc Perez's animated story Shaman.

Winners of the SXSW Shorts categories are eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards (Oscars). Additionally, British Short Film or British Short Animation SXSW Official Selections are is eligible for a BAFTA nomination.

Browse the official SXSW Shorts Vimeo Collection to catch additional bite-sized films from SXSW's past. Hungry for highlights? Learn more about screening standouts from each season in the SXSW Film & TV Awards Winners Archive.