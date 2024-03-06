Where To Meet Fellow Film & TV Creators at SXSW 2024

SXSW was created for creatives - by creatives! Since 1987, SXSW staff work throughout the year to build an event that brings out the most exciting innovations and talent across industries and continents.

Registrants attending the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival range from university students to award-winning professionals; creating unique opportunities and chance encounters.

Discover all the ways you can attend SXSW 2024 and tailor the event to you! Check out a few networking musts below and browse the full SXSW Schedule for more, like, a lot more.

Conference Sessions



SXSW Conference Tracks like Creating Film & TV and Film & TV Industry bring your important questions and celebrated artists center stage.

March 8 | 2:30pm – 3:30pm | Austin Convention Center, Room 15

Since last year, the Supreme Court has handled at least two major legal cases affecting independent filmmakers – the Warhol case involving fair use, and the other involving trademark law. This presentation will provide updates on the state of the law as it affects filmmakers today.

March 11 | 4:00pm – 5:30pm | Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB

An opportunity to hear from 5 seasoned film industry professionals in production, distribution, and exhibition on how to get your film funded, made, and seen.

March 12 | 11:30am – 12:30pm | Austin Convention Center, Room 15

In the 80's a film soundtrack could go multi-platinum. Now we are lucky if a film has a physical soundtrack release at all. Join Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman of MUTANT, leading industry professionals with decades of experience, as they discuss the state of physical media in the film music space. What does it represent for studios? What does it represent for cinephiles? What is its future?

