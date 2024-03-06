Ben DeJesus and John Leguizamo speak onstage at "Featured Session: Leguizamo Does America: Next Stop – Austin at the 2023 SXSW Conference - Photo by Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

Where To Meet Fellow Film & TV Creators at SXSW 2024

By Olivia Cruz

03/6/2024

Film & TV



SXSW was created for creatives - by creatives! Since 1987, SXSW staff work throughout the year to build an event that brings out the most exciting innovations and talent across industries and continents.

Registrants attending the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival range from university students to award-winning professionals; creating unique opportunities and chance encounters.

Discover all the ways you can attend SXSW 2024 and tailor the event to you! Check out a few networking musts below and browse the full SXSW Schedule for more, like, a lot more.

Conference Sessions

SXSW Conference Tracks like Creating Film & TV and Film & TV Industry bring your important questions and celebrated artists center stage.

Annual Legal Update – Indie Film

March 8 | 2:30pm – 3:30pm | Austin Convention Center, Room 15
Since last year, the Supreme Court has handled at least two major legal cases affecting independent filmmakers – the Warhol case involving fair use, and the other involving trademark law. This presentation will provide updates on the state of the law as it affects filmmakers today.

90 Minute Film School

March 11 | 4:00pm – 5:30pm | Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB
An opportunity to hear from 5 seasoned film industry professionals in production, distribution, and exhibition on how to get your film funded, made, and seen.

Physical Media in Film Music

March 12 | 11:30am – 12:30pm | Austin Convention Center, Room 15
In the 80's a film soundtrack could go multi-platinum. Now we are lucky if a film has a physical soundtrack release at all. Join Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman of MUTANT, leading industry professionals with decades of experience, as they discuss the state of physical media in the film music space. What does it represent for studios? What does it represent for cinephiles? What is its future?

Film & TV Badge

2024 SXSW

A Film & TV Badge is your key to buzz-worthy screenings, Conference programming, film industry special events, Exhibitions, networking opportunities, and more all week long across Austin.

How to SXSW: Exploring the 2024 Film & TV Badge

Meet Ups

It doesn't matter if you're a networking-newbie or a seasoned pro, these events bring people with questions closer to the people with answers.

Actor & Filmmaker Meet Up

March 8 | 11:30am – 12:30pm | Hilton Austin Downtown, Room 406
Whether you are an actor looking to understand what casting directors seek, a filmmaker curious about the casting process, or simply a fan of a chill night in streaming a movie, this meet-up is where you can connect with some of the minds behind the casting decisions and meet others with the same interests.

Creative Film Exhibition and Community Building Meet Up

March 11 | 10:00am – 11:00am | Austin Convention Center, Room 15
Austin’s Hyperreal Film Club has welcomed nearly 30,000 guests to 300+ screening events since their start in a downtown art gallery basement in 2016. Join the creators of the club to talk about the journey towards trying to open an independent non-profit movie theater; meet other indie filmmakers to talk about creative exhibition opportunities and strategies; and dream up new ways to use film programming and community building to create the film community you've always imagined.

Happy Hours & Parties

Not all networking has to be quiet outfits and beige personalities, being yourself is the best secret to success. Find your people over cocktails and under the disco ball at SXSW 2024!

SXSW 2024 Film & TV Opening Party

March 8 | 10:00pm – 1:00am | The Driskill, Mezzanine
Set the stage for the SXSW Film & TV Festival at Film.io's Film & TV Opening Party—the epicenter for creative minds, filmmakers, and industry insiders. Open to only Film and Platinum badge holders, 18+, on the festival's first night, this event offers an evening of unparalleled networking and collaboration.

Film Tucson Film & TV Industry Happy Hour

March 10 | 5:00pm – 7:00pm | Stephen F's Bar
Film & TV professionals are invited to join us for tasty drinks, fabulous prizes and to learn more about our budget-friendly film incentives, our cinematic locations and Tucson's hard-working crew base.

Asian Pacific Filmmakers Experience

March 12 | 12:00pm – 3:00pm | Palm Door on Sixth
Join us for the annual Asian Pacific Filmmakers Experience at Palm Door on 6th! As we just celebrated our 20th Edition at Sundance Film Festival, we continue to honor and recognize cinematic artists whose works premier at SXSW, to celebrate the creative media of AANHPI and Asian international cinema artists! Come rock out as we join with Taiwan Beats with 3 Asian bands on stage!

Film & TV Awards

The 2024 celebration of fellow filmmakers and award-winning creatives participating in competition screening categories.

SXSW 2024 Film & TV Awards

March 13 | 7:30pm – 9:00pm | Paramount Theatre
The SXSW Film & TV Festival Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Design Awards, and Special Awards are announced each season during the Film Awards ceremony along with all the Short Film Program winners, which are eligible for Jury Awards within their respective screening categories. Open to Film and Platinum badgeholder primary access, Music and Interactive badges secondary access

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Poster Gallery

In addition to their screenings, some Official Selections provide a poster design serving as a complementary visual and a sneak peek into the storyline, setting, and atmosphere of their projects. Registrants can see the full collection displayed in a dedicated gallery located in the Austin Convention Center throughout the event.

2024 SXSW Film & TV Poster Gallery

See You at SXSW 2024

Filmmakers and fans are gearing up for one of the most anticipated industry events of the year, building their schedule, and putting in that PTO request. There's still time to join us at SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

In addition to screenings, your SXSW Film & TV Badge grants you access to the full range of film-related content including Conference Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, and more.

Live Event Coverage

Tune in for daily SXSW 2024 event coverage on the official SXSW YouTube Channel and across our socialverse.

(Teaser) Ultimate Potential of VR Promises and Perils at SXSW 2023 - Photo by Justin Zamudio, (Hero Image) Ben DeJesus and John Leguizamo speak onstage at "Featured Session: Leguizamo Does America: Next Stop – Austin at the 2023 SXSW Conference - Photo by Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

