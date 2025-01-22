The 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival is rolling out the red carpet today with its highly-anticipated 32nd edition lineup, featuring a stellar Opening Night TV Premiere alongside a broad slate of Feature Films, TV projects, and XR Experiences set to debut March 7-14, 2025.

Continuing its legacy of championing groundbreaking work through its eclectic mix of genre-busting projects, the 2025 SXSW Film & TV program includes 96 Features including 82 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 6 Texas Premieres + 57 Short Films and 18 Music Videos. The TV Program includes 16 TV projects, with 5 TV premieres, 4 TV Spotlight, and 7 Independent TV Pilots. There are 31 projects in the XR Experience Program, including 15 in XR Experience Competition and 16 in XR Experience Spotlight.

The festival’s Opening Night TV Premiere is the eagerly anticipated Apple TV+ The Studio, starring Seth Rogen, who also serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg.

"The same undeniable creative electricity in The Studio runs through our 2025 program — you can feel a bit of magic happening in every film, series, and immersive experience we've curated this year,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP, Film & TV. “From groundbreaking independent films to unforgettable studio premieres and documentary revelations to genre-defying experiments, this lineup celebrates the fearless storytellers who make SXSW so unique. We love to discover and elevate filmmakers who make bold statements, push boundaries, spark important conversations, and challenge our perspectives in ways we never expected. When our incredible SXSW community gathers in March to experience these stories, the energy and inspiration is going to be absolutely transformative."

Explore the full slate of today's announcement across each screening section on the Film & TV lineup page, with more titles set to be announced in early February. Stay tuned and register today to reserve your seat at SXSW 2025 in Austin, TX.

2025 SXSW Film & TV Lineup