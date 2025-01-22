2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival Slate Announced

With Opening Night TV Premiere, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg’s Apple TV+ series The Studio

By Jordan Roberts

01/22/2025

The 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival is rolling out the red carpet today with its highly-anticipated 32nd edition lineup, featuring a stellar Opening Night TV Premiere alongside a broad slate of Feature Films, TV projects, and XR Experiences set to debut March 7-14, 2025.

Continuing its legacy of championing groundbreaking work through its eclectic mix of genre-busting projects, the 2025 SXSW Film & TV program includes 96 Features including 82 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 6 Texas Premieres + 57 Short Films and 18 Music Videos. The TV Program includes 16 TV projects, with 5 TV premieres, 4 TV Spotlight, and 7 Independent TV Pilots. There are 31 projects in the XR Experience Program, including 15 in XR Experience Competition and 16 in XR Experience Spotlight.

The festival’s Opening Night TV Premiere is the eagerly anticipated Apple TV+ The Studio, starring Seth Rogen, who also serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg.

"The same undeniable creative electricity in The Studio runs through our 2025 program — you can feel a bit of magic happening in every film, series, and immersive experience we've curated this year,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP, Film & TV. “From groundbreaking independent films to unforgettable studio premieres and documentary revelations to genre-defying experiments, this lineup celebrates the fearless storytellers who make SXSW so unique. We love to discover and elevate filmmakers who make bold statements, push boundaries, spark important conversations, and challenge our perspectives in ways we never expected. When our incredible SXSW community gathers in March to experience these stories, the energy and inspiration is going to be absolutely transformative."

Explore the full slate of today's announcement across each screening section on the Film & TV lineup page, with more titles set to be announced in early February. Stay tuned and register today to reserve your seat at SXSW 2025 in Austin, TX.

Highlights include Alex Sharfman’s Death of a Unicorn, Mimi Cave’s Holland, Flying Lotus’ Ash, Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2, Jess Varley’s The Astronaut, Christopher Landon’s Drop, & H.E.R.’s The Makings of Curtis Mayfield, and many, many more.

Ash – Headliner – 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival

Competition Awards

The Narrative Feature Competition, the Documentary Feature Competition, Poster Design, and Special Awards will be announced at the Film & TV Awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 12 along with all the Short Film Program winners, which are eligible for Jury Awards within their respective screening categories. 2025 Special Awards include the SXSW Best of Texas Award, Redbreast Unhidden Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award, Agog Immersive Impact Award, and the Janet Pierson Champion Award presented by Indiewire. All film categories, except Special Events, will be eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which will be certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter and announced via sxsw.com the following week.

Join Us at SXSW 2025

Expect the unexpected from March 7–15 in Austin, TX for the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals. Immerse yourself in unparalleled discovery, learning, professional development, and networking alongside creatives from across the globe.

Register early and book your hotel for the best available rates. Explore exclusive group rates as well as Student & Early Career discounts.

