Want to see product demonstrations of the most exciting, innovative, and cutting-edge technology by the finalists at this past weekend’s SXSW Pitch? Or maybe you want to hear more about the latest technologies and trends from your favorite startups?

Now’s your opportunity to meet one-on-one with the 45 startups and 27 alternates – including the winners of the 9 categories, Best in Show, Best Speed Pitch, Best Bootstrapped, and Best Inclusivity – at the SXSW Pitch Showcase today, March 11, from 10:30am to 12:30pm in Salon D/E on the fourth floor at the Hilton Austin Downtown, 500 East 4th Street.

View the list of 2024 winners announced during the SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday, March 10.

For SXSW attendees, tech investors, influencers, and media, this Showcase is the perfect venue to discover what inventive minds are creating around the nation and the world, as about one-third of the 45 finalists and 27 alternates are from outside the United States.

“Every year, these incredible startups never fail to amaze during their presentations at the SXSW Pitch event. At the Showcase, SXSW attendees have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the startups and learn how they’re making the world a better place.” – Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch Event Producer

The 647 companies that have participated in the SXSW Pitch from 2009 to 2023 have proven their value to the global startup ecosystem. Numbers don’t lie, and they say the following:

93% of past finalists have received funding

Past finalists have received in excess of over $23.2 billion in funding

17% have been acquired by companies such as Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon.

Some of our prestigious alumni include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango. Come see who will add to this list. We hope to see you there!

SXSW Pitch is sponsored by KPMG, which helps organizations drive innovation and optimize the potential of emerging technologies such as generative AI, blockchain, immersive internet, and more. Its diverse teams of industry professionals ask the right questions, see different perspectives, and uncover insights to bridge the gap between idea and execution. The result? An inspired innovation that works. KPMG firms operate in 143 countries and territories, with more than 265,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world.

SXSW 2024 Event Coverage

Stay in the SX know! Keep tuned into sxsw.com, daily live streaming sessions on SXSW Live, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more on our official YouTube including Keynotes & Featured Sessions and Daily Highlights.

Follow us across the socialverse for daily event updates and exclusive coverage from March 8-16 on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.