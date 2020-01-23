Welcome to the first Weekly Roundup for the SXSW 2020 Music Festival. Check back every Thursday morning for Weekly Roundups, where we will announce Showcasing Artist additions as we approach March. This week we have over 100 artists joining the already stellar lineup – Here we go.

Additions include New Zealand dream pop outfit Yumi Zouma; Shreveport’s soul quintet Seratones; Se So Neon solo act So!YoON!; LA-based Cumbia collective Cumbiatón; experimental modern composer and 2019 Grammy Nominee Sebastian Plano; Austin-based R&B artist and producer Jay Wile; Sydney’s new kids on the block The Lazy Eyes; Brooklyn-based skate punk turned afro funk whiz Sinkane; Italian psychedelic pop group Dumbo Gets Mad; Milk! Records’ Avant / Experimental artist Evelyn Ida Morris; and finally, English born, Scottish raised singer-songwriter James Gillespie.

New Music Awaits

While you are counting down the days until you see these acts in March, we have a few good uses of your time. Here are all of the ways to get to know this year’s showcasing artist lineup:

