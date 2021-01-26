The SXSW Music Festival is back with a fresh batch of stellar artists for SXSW Online 2021, a digital experience from March 16-20.

This season’s slate of artists is every bit as international and genre-spanning in scope as past events. The result will be a unique online experience where industry professionals and music lovers alike can discover an unparalleled range of artists and styles from around the world, expanding listeners’ horizons from their own homes.

The first wave of the wide array of 2021 Showcasing Artists who will perform for the international creative community during SXSW Online includes Indigo Sparke, who’s haunting Adrienne Lenker-produced desert folk debut LP is out this February on Sacred Bones; NYC’s feedback-embracing guitar annihilators A Place to Bury Strangers; Chilean feminist pop powerhouse Francisca Valenzuela; quirk punks Squid on the eve of their forthcoming Warp Records debut album Y; sugary Indonesian indie jangle-pop trio Grrrl Gang; Nigerian-born, London-raised UK Afrobeats singer Darkoo; rising Spanish-Cuban Latin pop sensation Samantha Sanchez, Canadian live-electronic/dance experimentalists Holy Fuck, veritable jazz supergroup SEED Ensemble; Danish avant composer Astrid Sonne; BBC Asian Network‘s Future Sounds 2020-listed rapper/vocalist NAYANA IZ; Tel Aviv-born, Berlin-based garage punks Jealous; and more.

Showcases and presenters of this year’s world-class performances include AfroFuture Sounds (British Underground & DAJU Presents), Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV, Damnably, EQ Austin, Jazz re:freshed Outernational, FOCUS Wales, Roskilde Festival, Taiwan Beats, Close Encounter Club, Sounds from Spain, M for Montreal, Flipped Coin KOREA, Carefree Black Girl, New Zealand Music, KUTX The Breaks, Dedstrange, Fierce Panda x End of the Trail, Brazil Inspires the Future, and ÅÄÖ…Sounds Swedish.

Each showcase gives passholders the opportunity to experience tomorrow’s headliners at unique venues in the artists’ home countries through a premium viewing experience, with streaming available via web, mobile, and the SXSW Online Connected TV app (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Android TV). Select content will be viewable in VR via SXSW Online XR. Browse the initial lineup of artists scheduled to perform below.

If you are as ravenous as us for a taste of new music, you are in luck. Discover your next favorite up-and-comer participating in the SXSW 2021 Music Festival:

2021 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

AIRY (Nowon Gu SOUTH KOREA)

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alice Skye (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alien Tango (Murcia SPAIN)

Anna B Savage (London UK-ENGLAND)

A Place To Bury Strangers (Brooklyn NY)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Autre Monde (Dublin IRELAND)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

Beans (Geelong AUSTRALIA)

BELAKO (Bilbao SPAIN)

Benji Wild (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (Austin TX)

Blushing (Austin TX)

Braids (Montreal CANADA)

Caiine (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

Connie Constance (Watford UK-ENGLAND)

Dan Bettridge (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst (London UK-ENGLAND)

Darkoo (London, UK-ENGLAND)

Data Animal (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Dayramir Gonzalez (Hacienda Heights CA)

Death by Denim (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Didirri (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dingo Bells (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir (Daegu SOUTH KOREA)

Ego Ella May (London UK-ENGLAND)

El Shirota (Mexico City MEXICO)

Enno Cheng (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Enola Gay (Belfast IRELAND)

Family Jools (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Fire EX. (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)

Francisca Valenzuela (Santiago de Chile CHILE)

Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX)

Grrrl Gang (Yogyakarta INDONESIA)

HAEPAARY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Hazy Sour Cherry (Tokyo JAPAN)

Holy Fuck (Toronto CANADA)

Indigo Sparke (Byron Bay AUSTRALIA)

Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)

Jekyll (Blackpool UK-ENGLAND)

Kalpee (Chaguanas TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Katy J Pearson (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Kee’ahn (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

lau.ra (London UK-ENGLAND)

Lilla Vargen (Ballymena UK-ENGLAND)

Los Blenders (Mexico City MEXICO)

Loshh (London UK-ENGLAND)

Luisa e os Alquimistas (Natal BRAZIL)

The Merindas (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mimi Bay (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

The Mysterines (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Nané (Austin TX)

Nayana Iz (London UK-ENGLAND)

NekoJam (Taipei City TAIWAN)

No Money Enterprise (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Noya Rao (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto JAPAN)

Paul Jacobs (Montreal CANADA)

Paupière (Montreal CANADA)

Petite Amie (Mexico City MEXICO)

Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)

Pote (Paris FRANCE)

Purple Pilgrims (Coromandel NEW ZEALAND)

PVA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Quanna (Savannah GA)

The Queendom (Atlanta GA)

Remi Burgz (London UK-ENGLAND)

Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Robocobra Quartet (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Rosehip Teahouse (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Ruido Rosa (Mexico City MEXICO)

Samantha Sanchez (Miami FL)

Say Sue Me (Busan SOUTH KOREA)

School of X (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Seed Ensemble (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shannen James (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sinead O’Brien (Limerick IRELAND)

Sir Woman (Austin TX)

Sorry (London UK-ENGLAND)

Squid (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Tebi Rex (Maynooth IRELAND)

TEKE :: TEKE (Montreal CANADA)

TENGGER (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)

Theon Cross (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tuyo (Curitiba BRAZIL)

TV Priest (London UK-ENGLAND)

Vaya Futuro (Mexico City MEXICO)

Virginia Wing (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Vocal Vidas (Santiago De Cuba CUBA)

Walt Disco (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Wavy The Creator (Lagos NIGERIA)

Weird Milk (Buckingham UK-ENGLAND)

Y2K92 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ydegirl (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Yoshi Vintage (Flint MI)

Join Us for SXSW Online 2021

Register for SXSW Online today! In addition to the Music Festival Showcases, passholders also have access to the full range of content available during SXSW Online including Conference Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, Networking Meet Ups, Film Festival Screenings, Comedy Festival Showcases, Online Exhibitions, and Professional Development.

Previous announcements for 2021 include Keynote Willie Nelson and Featured Speakers including Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Nicholas Britell, Barry Jenkins, Samantha Bee, and more. In mid-February, SXSW Online will open its doors so passholders can get a head start on networking. Stay tuned for more announcements throughout the season.

