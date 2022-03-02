The SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake, SXSW’s largest stage, features a three-day series of charity beneficiary concert events that are free and open to the public from March 17-19. Check out this year’s exciting lineup below!

Thursday, March 17

Presented by Spaceflight Records

4:00 pm GATES OPEN

5:00 pm – 5:30 pm | Croy and the Boys

5:50 pm – 6:20 pm | Kalu and the Electric Joint

6:40 pm – 7:25 pm | …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

7:45 pm – 8:30 pm | Heartless Bastards

8:50 pm – 9:40 pm | Golden Dawn Arkestra

Spaceflight Records – The first 501(c)(3) Non-Profit record label of its kind. The Spaceflight Mission is to develop, promote and advance the careers of musicians and recording artists who have been marginalized by the industry.

Friday, March 18

Presented by Give A Note + Artist For Artist

4:00 pm GATES OPEN

5:00 pm – 5:30 pm | Jane N’ The Jungle

6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | The Dumes

7:00 pm – 7:30 pm | The Warning

8:00 pm – 9:30 pm | Sammy Hagar and the Circle

GIVE A NOTE Foundation – This 501(c)(3) provides support to nurture, grow and strengthen equitable opportunities in music education through tech and innovation. #MusicEdMatters

Saturday, March 19

Presented by JoyRx Music

4:00 pm GATES OPEN

5:00 PM | TBD

6:00 PM | TBD

7:00 PM | Houndmouth

8:00 PM | Mt Joy

JoyRx Music – Since 1995, Children’s Cancer Association has worked to improve the pediatric healthcare experience by delivering JoyRx® programs that positively impact the health, emotional well-being and resiliency of young patients facing cancer and serious illness.

Lineup is subject to change.

Stay tuned more more announcements and learn more about entry rules and conditions on the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake page.

