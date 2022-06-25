Sudan Archives at Empire Garage – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Keira Lindgren

 

Ready to Showcase at the SXSW 2023 Music Festival?

Apply now for the opportunity to perform March 13-18

By Julia Pinto

06/25/2022

Music


Tune up your guitars, get your band together, and apply now for the opportunity to perform at the SXSW Music Festival, taking place from March 13-18, 2023 in Austin, TX.

Playing at one of Austin's famous music venues with industry professionals, international media members, new fans and fellow artists in the crowd is an experience like no other.

We encourage new, developing, and established artists to apply to showcase – all genres from any part of the world. Not only is it an opportunity to get your music in front of an audience, it is also a chance to learn and connect.

Apply for an Official Showcase

Don't miss your opportunity to take the 2023 SXSW stage – apply today! Save on the application fee when you enter before the Early Bird deadline on August 12, 2022. The Final Deadline is October 7, 2022 at 11:59pm PT.

Learn more about the application process on the Showcasing Artist Applications page.

Get Inspired by SXSW Music Festival Alumni

Listen to our Apple Music and Spotify playlists, and surf our YouTube Music Video playlist while you get your application together.

And if you really want to stay in the know, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Subscribe to event newsletters and check out SXSW News for the latest SX coverage.

Sudan Archives at Empire Garage – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Keira Lindgren

Past Acts

CIFIKA – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Adam Kissick

CIFIKA
Yard Act – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Adam Kissick

Yard Act
Dende at Vaquero Taquero – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Keira Lindgren

Dende
Omega Sapien at Reina & ReyRey – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Kelsey Runge

Balming Tiger
Nancy Sanchez at The Venue ATX – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Nancy Sanchez

