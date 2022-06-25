Tune up your guitars, get your band together, and apply now for the opportunity to perform at the SXSW Music Festival, taking place from March 13-18, 2023 in Austin, TX.

Playing at one of Austin's famous music venues with industry professionals, international media members, new fans and fellow artists in the crowd is an experience like no other.

We encourage new, developing, and established artists to apply to showcase – all genres from any part of the world. Not only is it an opportunity to get your music in front of an audience, it is also a chance to learn and connect.

Apply for an Official Showcase

Don't miss your opportunity to take the 2023 SXSW stage – apply today! Save on the application fee when you enter before the Early Bird deadline on August 12, 2022. The Final Deadline is October 7, 2022 at 11:59pm PT.

Learn more about the application process on the Showcasing Artist Applications page.

Get Inspired by SXSW Music Festival Alumni

Listen to our Apple Music and Spotify playlists, and surf our YouTube Music Video playlist while you get your application together.

And if you really want to stay in the know, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Subscribe to event newsletters and check out SXSW News for the latest SX coverage.