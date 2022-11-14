Announcing a new, multi-night showcase in partnership with Rolling Stone dedicated to emerging artists during the 2023 SXSW Music Festival! The inaugural music showcase, The Future 20, will take place March 14-17 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, and will become an annual fixture of SXSW.

This showcase is inspired by the spirit of SXSW, providing a stage to discover and elevate the next wave of influential artists. Rolling Stone’s music editors will collaborate with SXSW’s programming experts to hand-select 20 acts from around the world, crossing all genres, creating a lineup emblematic of the current trends in music and culture. Each night will showcase five acts spanning rock, indie, rap, hip hop, latin, afrobeats, R&B, soul, and more, giving fans a high-energy and unique glimpse into the future of music.

On top of the four night residency, Rolling Stone will use its editorial voice to provide elevated coverage for all twenty acts leading up to, during, and after the festival. Interviews, profiles, social coverage and photojournalism will give an audience of over 60 million music fans an inside look at all of the incredible artists across Rolling Stone channels, including the iconic magazine, category-leading website and social handles, Twitch and more.

The Future 20 showcase will serve as the kickoff event for Rolling Stone’s new Future of Music tentpole, dedicated to covering the entirety of a rapidly evolving music landscape throughout the year. The Future of Music editorial and event series will run through the summer, culminating next September at the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in Las Vegas. Rolling Stone became a majority investor in Life is Beautiful in February 2022.

“There is a deep connection between SXSW and Rolling Stone in our shared vision to recognize and highlight the work of rising musical stars,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. “We are proud to give artists the platform to be recognized for their work and to create one more dimension in SXSW’s incredible slate of music programming for years to come.”

“SXSW’s legendary Music Festival is known for its what’s-next discovery for over 30 years,” said Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer. “We’re excited to collaborate with Rolling Stone on a showcase series that will put a spotlight on a new generation of inspiring artists.”

As part of the official SXSW programming, the showcase is open to festival registrants and wristband holders. Stay tuned for more information and artist announcements later in the season.

Don't miss your opportunity to join in on the annual celebration of music creatives at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX. Experience an international community of new, developing, and established artists and music professionals. Plus, explore more of what SXSW has to offer including Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, world-class Exhibitions, and beyond.

Register to attend the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals from March 10-19 in Austin, TX.