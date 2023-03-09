J.I.D. and Saba; Jay Wheeler and Cuco; Remi Wolf and Mariah the Scientist; Koffee, Chlöe Bailey and a surprise guest — all of these artists will hit the stage at SXSW 2023 for major sets at Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase, taking place March 14–17 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin.

Get ready for sets across four nights of music also featuring French Korean singer-songwriter Spill Tab; rising R&B artist Baby Rose; rising Puerto Rican artist Villano Antillano; alt-rocker Blondshell; Atlanta pop-rap duo Coco & Clair Clair; and many more. Dive into the lineup below.

The showcases will be open to all SXSW Badges – Platinum, Music, Film & TV and Interactive, as well as Music Wristbands and Artist Wristbands.

Those without a SXSW credential may RSVP for admission on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP does not guarantee admission. SXSW Badge and Wristband Holders receive priority admission. RSVP HERE »

2023 Lineup

Doors open at 5:30pm daily.

See full lineup details and add events to your Favorites on the SXSW Schedule for March 14, March 15, March 16, and March 17.

Join Us at SXSW 2023

Register now online or in-person at Registration in the Austin Convention Center's Exhibit Hall 1 throughout the event.

Watch live event coverage across sxsw.com, YouTube, and official SXSW channels – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.