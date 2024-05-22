The sounds of R&B pulsed through the streets of Austin, Texas, during the 2024 SXSW Music Festival as Everything RnB orchestrated a showcase featuring a lineup of talented women artists from the UK. With Congress Avenue as the setting, the event marked a standout moment in the festival’s diverse music lineup.

Before the tunes filled the air, the SXSW Conference played host to the panel discussion titled The Evolution of a Genre: Is the US Still the Home of R&B?. Led by industry professionals such as Ashley Asomani (DJ Ace), David Cox, Tom Jones, and R&B artist Bellah, the session dived deep into the genre's journey and its current global resonance.

The stage was set for an unforgettable evening as DJ Ace, a renowned figure in the UK R&B scene, hosted the event, while artists like Äyanna, Kali Claire, JADA, and more treated the crowd to a flow of soulful performances, showcasing the diversity of contemporary R&B.