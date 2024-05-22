Everything RnB – SXSW 2024 Official Showcase

Everything RnB at SXSW 2024

A Night of Soulful Vibes

By Julia Pinto

05/22/2024

Music


The sounds of R&B pulsed through the streets of Austin, Texas, during the 2024 SXSW Music Festival as Everything RnB orchestrated a showcase featuring a lineup of talented women artists from the UK. With Congress Avenue as the setting, the event marked a standout moment in the festival’s diverse music lineup.

Before the tunes filled the air, the SXSW Conference played host to the panel discussion titled The Evolution of a Genre: Is the US Still the Home of R&B?. Led by industry professionals such as Ashley Asomani (DJ Ace), David Cox, Tom Jones, and R&B artist Bellah, the session dived deep into the genre's journey and its current global resonance.

The stage was set for an unforgettable evening as DJ Ace, a renowned figure in the UK R&B scene, hosted the event, while artists like Äyanna, Kali Claire, JADA, and more treated the crowd to a flow of soulful performances, showcasing the diversity of contemporary R&B.

Zitah

Hailing from South London, independent R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Zitah blends influences from Hip Hop, Afrosounds, and Pop, captivating audiences with her dynamic performances at renowned festivals and showcases across various cities, including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds.

Zitah – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

Zitah – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

Etta Bond

London-based Etta Bond, celebrated for her boundary-pushing soulful vocals and collaborations with artists like Wretch 32 and Labrinth, draws inspiration from icons like Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, but her greatest muse remains love itself.

Etta Bond – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

Etta Bond – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

Tamera

Tamera draws inspiration from her childhood poetry and personal experiences, infusing her soulful voice with empathy and fluid lyricism as she seamlessly intertwines poetry with R&B and afrobeat rhythms.

Tamera – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

Tamera – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

Everything RnB

 

