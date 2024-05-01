MUTEK x Houndstooth – SXSW 2024 Official Showcase

A Fusion of Music and Visual Art

By Julia Pinto

05/1/2024

Music


The SXSW Music Festival electrified the city of Austin with ** over 1200** Showcasing Artists spanning six days in the month of March. One of SXSW 2024’s most stunning showcases was a celebration of Montreal’s legendary electronic/digital arts festival MUTEK’s 25th anniversary in collaboration with British leftfield electronic label Houndstooth.

The pair joined forces with Panasonic, transforming Central Presbyterian Church into a visual haven for captivating ambient compositions, with performances by Houndstooth artists JFDR and Hinako Omori. German electronic futurist Moritz Simon Geist, performed his newest work, Don’t Look at Me, utilizing a self-built sine-wave producing machine. Each set was accompanied by mesmerizing visuals from Montreal’s Jason Voltaire.

Dive deeper to uncover more about the Showcasing Artists deserving of a spot in your playlist from the MUTEK x Houndstooth SXSW Official Showcase!

Hinako Omori

Since her acclaimed debut album "a journey…" in 2022, Hinako Omori has emerged as one of the UK's most captivating musicians, blending classical, electronic, and ambient genres. Her music, inspired by the Japanese ritual of forest bathing, combines lush textures and ethereal vocals, earning praise from Pitchfork and BBC 6Music, while her performances alongside artists like Beth Orton and Floating Points showcase her versatility and unique sound.

Hinako Omori – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Renee Dominguez

Hinako Omori – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Renee Dominguez

JFDR

JFDR, also known as Jófríður Ákadóttir, began her musical journey in Reykjavik at just 14 years old, delving into experimental music while maintaining a heartfelt essence. With 12 records released over 12 years, including collaborations with renowned artists and accolades like scoring an award-winning Icelandic film, JFDR has captivated audiences worldwide, earning praise for her haunting electro-pop sound that invites introspection and personal revelations.

JFDR – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Renee Dominguez

JFDR – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Renee Dominguez

Moritz Simon Geist

Moritz Simon Geist, German media artist, merges 12 years of research in media art, robotics, and electronic music with his classical music training. His pioneering work involves building physical machines that generate sound and movement using robotic mechanics, exploring the intersection of technology and creativity.

Moritz Simon Geist – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Renee Dominguez

Moritz Simon Geist – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Renee Dominguez

MUTEK x Houndstooth

 

