The SXSW Music Festival electrified the city of Austin with ** over 1200** Showcasing Artists spanning six days in the month of March. One of SXSW 2024’s most stunning showcases was a celebration of Montreal’s legendary electronic/digital arts festival MUTEK’s 25th anniversary in collaboration with British leftfield electronic label Houndstooth.

The pair joined forces with Panasonic, transforming Central Presbyterian Church into a visual haven for captivating ambient compositions, with performances by Houndstooth artists JFDR and Hinako Omori. German electronic futurist Moritz Simon Geist, performed his newest work, Don’t Look at Me, utilizing a self-built sine-wave producing machine. Each set was accompanied by mesmerizing visuals from Montreal’s Jason Voltaire.

Dive deeper to uncover more about the Showcasing Artists deserving of a spot in your playlist from the MUTEK x Houndstooth SXSW Official Showcase!