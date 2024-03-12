The Daily SXSW 2024 Music Showcase Guide – March 12

Welcome to the second day of the SXSW Music Festival! As the sounds reverberate throughout the city of Austin, TX, we're thrilled to present your daily guide to the SXSW Music Showcases. Whether you're a seasoned festival-goer or a newcomer eager to dive into the musical extravaganza, we've got you covered. Join us as we explore the official SXSW Music Showcases scheduled for March 11-16.
Distrodirect Gyrostream
Las Perlas at 8PM
Budapest Showcase HOTS X BUSH
Shangri-La at 7PM
Post Electric & Friends
The 13th Floor at 9PM
Taiwan Beats
Palm Door on Sixth and Palm Door on Sixth Patio at 12PM
Official Showcasing Artists are everywhere! Keep up with the most up to date schedule on our website.