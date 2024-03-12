The Daily SXSW 2024 Music Showcase Guide – March 12

By Julia Pinto

03/12/2024

Music


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Welcome to the second day of the SXSW Music Festival! As the sounds reverberate throughout the city of Austin, TX, we're thrilled to present your daily guide to the SXSW Music Showcases. Whether you're a seasoned festival-goer or a newcomer eager to dive into the musical extravaganza, we've got you covered. Join us as we explore the official SXSW Music Showcases scheduled for March 11-16.

Distrodirect Gyrostream

Las Perlas at 8PM

Add To Schedule

Budapest Showcase HOTS X BUSH

Shangri-La at 7PM

Add To Schedule

Post Electric & Friends

The 13th Floor at 9PM

Add To Schedule

Taiwan Beats

Palm Door on Sixth and Palm Door on Sixth Patio at 12PM

Add To Schedule

Official Showcasing Artists are everywhere! Keep up with the most up to date schedule on our website.

Explore the Schedule

Discover SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists

Get to know the SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists! Everything you need to know to find the musical talent around Austin, TX from March 11-16.

Learn More
Ada Oda –SXSW 2024 – Photo by Ameline Vildaer

Ada Oda –SXSW 2024 – Photo by Ameline Vildaer

 

Follow Along

Stay in the SX know! Keep tuned into sxsw.com, SXSW Live, our official YouTube, and across the socialverse for daily event updates and exclusive coverage from March 8-16.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Have a great SXSW, y'all!

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.